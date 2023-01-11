Analysts: Naira’s weakness may depress external reserves further

Analysts at Cowry Asset Management Ltd have said that the continued depreciation of the naira against the dollar is an indication that Nigeria’s external reserves will be under more pressure this year. The analysts, who stated this in a report released over the weekend, however, said that the reserves would boosted if Nigeria is able to increase oil production, which will result in higher earnings from oil exports for the country.

The analysts said: “We consider the latest data from the Central Bank of Nigeria, which showed that gross external reserves lost $3.45 billion in 2022. This signals an 8.5 per cent decline in 12 months, and the steep decline in the gross reserves trend can be principally attributed to increasing pressure from the foreign exchange market and the low receipts from crude oil.

“Nigeria’s official gross reserves kicked off the new year 2023 at $37.07 billion and still stay below the $40 billion mark in 12 months since early February 2022, when they printed $40.01 billion, defying all odds of climbing back up the ladder despite the positive rally in crude oil prices on the back of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Thus, the data showed that the total reserves as of December 2022 could cover on average 8.4 months of merchandise imports on a balance of payments basis and a bit over 6 months when services are included (goods and services). This is, however, more than the international standard of three months of import cover.”

They further stated: “Cowry Research thinks pressure on the gross official reserves will be on the increase, heading gradually into 2023, on the back of continued depreciation of the naira against the greenback. “In 2022, the naira lost almost nine per cent of its value against the greenback despite the significant interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

On the other hand, addressing the issues of crude oil theft and vandalism with efforts to increase production to a significant level (1.69 mbpd in the 2023 budget) can be a boost to petrodollar earnings for Nigeria and, in turn, improve its reserve levels.” New Telegraph recently reported that analysts at FBNQuest Research last week predicted that the external reserves, which stood at $37.08billion as at December 30, 2022, will decrease by about $1billion and stand at $36billion by the end of this year. According to the analysts, the gradual improvement in oil production as well as the Federal Government’s proposal to scrap the fuel subsidy regime by June this year, to support the reserves and prevent them from falling below $36billion by the end of 2023.

The FBNQuest analysts noted that despite the demand pressure on the naira exchange rate throughout last year, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), through foreign exchange supply rationing, was able to keep the naira relatively stable on the official market. The analysts said: “Despite the demand pressure on the naira exchange rate, the CBN was able to keep the naira relatively stable on the official market.

This was mostly accomplished by means of fx supply rationing. “The naira lost just c.9 per cent of its value against the US dollar last year, despite the US Federal Reserve’s significant interest rate rises. This is in contrast to the performance of most other currencies around the world. To put things in perspective, the Egyptian Pound depreciated by 36 per cent against the US dollar, last year. The Ghanaian Cedi capitulated even more by over 60 per cent.” However, the financial experts said they are forecasting that downward pressure on the external reserves will result in a marked adjustment to the naira this year.

In a presentation he made in November last year, the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, said that an official adjustment of the exchange rate was unavoidable this year, citing what, he said, is the negative effect of the wide gap of the foreign exchange premium, existing between the parallel and official market rates, on Nigeria’s economy. He stated that administrative controls in the country’s foreign exchange market are responsible for the huge parallel market premium, adding that the situation is, “Leading to diversion of investment flows away from the market.”

According to Rewane, the sharp drop in capital inflows to $3.1billion as of H1’22 from $24.0 billion in FY’2019 as well as diaspora remittances falling to $10.1billion in H1’22 from $23.8billion in FY’19, resulted in Nigeria’s external reserves plunging to $36.96bilion in December 2022 from its all-time high of $62.08 billion in 2008. He said: “The more the administrative controls in the forex market, the more the parallel market premium increases leading to diversion of investment flows away from the market. In 2023, exchange rate adjustment is inevitable.”

