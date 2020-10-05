Business

Analysts: Nigeria may return to Eurobond market in 2021

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Despite uncertainty over the global economy getting over the effects of the coronavirus (Covid- 19)pandemic-induced crisis, analysts at Coronation Research have said that Nigeria will likely return to the Eurobond market next year.

 

The analysts, who made the prediction in a note obtained by  New Telegraph yesterday, contended that Nigeria’s position was better than those of some other African countries, such as Zambia and Angola, which have recently sought to restructure private -sector debt, including Eurobonds.

 

The analysts noted that although there was a rise in Eurobond yields a fortnight ago, with Zambia’s 2027 Eurobond yield increasing from 21.53 per cent to 21.64 per cent, Angola’s 2025 Eurobond yield rising from 11.87 per cent to 12 .52 per cent and Nigeria’s 2025 Eurobond yield head  ing north, from 5.91 per cent to 6.58 per cent, the country’s (Nigeria) “public finances are very different to those of Zambia and Angola.”

 

According to the analysts, “Nigeria has been conspicuous by not asking for either bilateral or private sector(which includes Eurobonds) debt relief. The Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has been clear on this point. And, with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves at $35.8billion, Nigeria’s position looks much better than those of many other  African countries.”

 

They further stated: “In our view, Eurobonds are a sweet spot among Nigerian investments. From the investor’s point of view, Nigerian Eurobonds currently yield rather more than their average 5.8 per cent over the period 2010-2019.

 

From the issuer’s point of view, Nigeria did not issue in 2019 and seems unlikely to issue in 2020, leaving the way clear for an issue in 2021.” Ahmed had announced in February that the country was planning to return to international debt markets with a $3.3 billion Eurobonds sale.

 

Out of that amount, the Federal Government had earmarked $2.8 billion as external financing for the 2020 budget while $500 million was for debt refinancing.

 

Ths Director-General, Debt Management Office (DMO, Patience Oniha, said at the time that the government had started the search for advisers for the planned Eurobond sale, adding that the timing of a bond issuance will, however, depend on “market conditions and other considerations.”

 

However, in the wake of the devastating impact of the pandemic on global financial markets, the DMO D-G announced during a conference call with investors organised by Citigroup in June, that Nigeria had ruled out a sale of Eurobonds this year.

 

“Not for this year, but certainly to go back to that market, we have to see where the levels are,”Oniha said, noting that: “Borrowing in the domestic market became cheaper than borrowing in international markets.”

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Scams: Wema Bank cautions customers

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Wema Bank Plc has urged its customers to beware of fraudsters and impostors seeking to take advantage of the current economic situation to defraud unsuspecting victims. In line with the regulatory requirement from the Central Bank of Nigeria, the bank has sent out series of scam alerts, stressing the need for customers to be mindful […]
Business

Sterling Bank reports 10% growth in net interest

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Sterling Bank Plc has reported a net interest income of N33.5 billion during the half-year ended June 30, 2020, as against N30.4 billion during the corresponding period of 2019, representing a growth of 10.1 per cent.   The bank’s total assets also rose by 9.4 per cent to N1,294.2 billion during the review period from […]
Business

NSE posts 0.06% marginal loss

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Key performance indices, the NSE All Share Index (ASI) and market capitalisation, yesterday fell by 0.006 per cent to halt two-day gaining streak as profit taking at the Nigerian Stock Exchange took hold following investors’ crave to increase capital gains. Driven by most blue chip companies that closed flat at the end of trading, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: