Analysts: Nigeria’s debt unsustainable, costly

As Nigeria’s public debt rose by 20.2 per cent to N39.56 trillion ($95.77 billion) in 2021, up from N32.92 trillion ($86.392 billion) in 2020, it is said that 98 per cent of the nation’s revenue was spent in the same year on debt servicing. That was even as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects that 92 per cent of 2022 revenue will be spent on debt servicing. PAUL OGBUOKIRI examines these scenarios and concludes that the country’s debts have reached unsustainable levels

Debt not sustainable

Analysts have continued to express worry over the high debt servicing to revenue ratio, saying it has made borrowing costly for the country; adding that the debt is no longer sustainable. The Chief Executive Officer of SD&D Capital Management, Idakolo Gbolade, said: “The government has been trying to window-dress the country’s debt problem. The issue of not having a debt problem can be ascertained because they are using the debt to GDP benchmark. But our debt service to revenue is abysmal.” According to him, the rate of borrowing is unsustainable and there is a need for the government to make necessary adjustments before the country goes into a serious problem with its debt. “Our borrowing is not sustainable. If we don’t increase our revenue, it would get to a point where we will use all our accruable revenue to service debts. Nigeria is getting towards that if something is not done urgently. “What we need to do is to cut our cloth according to our coat. We need to reduce borrowing and ensure that we fund critical projects. If we don’t do that, we will run into a serious problem, going forward He added that the country’s debt was at risk of becoming unsustainable in the event of macro-fiscal shocks. This came as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that the Federal Government could spend as much as 92.6 per cent of its revenue on debt servicing this year. This was contained in its 2021 Article IV, which was released recently. It had estimated last year’s debt servicingto- revenue ratio at 85.5 per cent, its projection for 2022 is higher than the 90 per cent forecast given by Agusto and Co. IMF’s latest statement estimates the debtservicing- to-consolidated revenue (total revenues of the government and its agencies) for 2022 at 92.8 per cent. It also projects the public debt to grow by 117.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis in 2022, just as inflation is to grow at an average rate of 14.3 per cent. Headline inflation rate closed last year at 15.63 per cent. The Fund expects the country’s revenues and grants in the year to cap at seven per cent of total output. Last year’s rate was estimated at 7.4 per cent, which is much higher than 6.3 per cent achieved in 2020.

How much debt is too much?

Debt risk is not only about how much a country has borrowed, but also the country’s ability to service its debt. Tomilayo Adekanye, a professor of Agricultural Economics at Babcock University, Ogun State, said that economists use two indicators to determine a country’s debt sustainability. The first is gross debt as a percentage of a country’s economy as measured by the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This is commonly referred to as the debt-to-GDP ratio. He said using the debt-GDP ratio, debt begins to hurt economic growth when the total debt-GDP ratio exceeds 90 per cent. “Based on this threshold, Nigeria’s current debt level can be said to be harmless.” He noted that most of the top 10 countries to which the International Development Association has significant exposures have much higher debt-GDP ratios than Nigeria. For instance, the external debt-GDP ratios for some of the top 10 countries on the World Bank’s list are Ethiopia (29.7 per cent), Ghana (41.1 per cent), Kenya (36.6 per cent), Tanzania (31.8 per cent) and Uganda (40.8 per cent). “However, the second indicator of debt sustainability is the debt service ratio, which is the proportion of export earnings that is used to service a debt, including principal and interest payments. A healthy ratio is below 15 per cent, but Nigeria’s has since reached very alarming levels of over 80 per cent.

Dangers loom on the horizon

The World Bank recently ranked Nigeria fifth on the list of 10 countries which has the highest debt exposure. Nigeria owes the International Development Association – one of the two lending arms of the World Bank – US$11.7 billion. The International Development Association lends to countries based on their relative poverty or per capita income levels, at low to zero interest rates. Nigeria qualifies for funding based on its per capita income levels. The World Bank had said that Nigeria’s debt is vulnerable and costly. Coming against the backdrop of the World Bank ranking, the Director-General, West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management, Professor Akpan Hogan Ekpo, said that foreign investors would be rattled and further reduce Nigeria’s attractiveness as an investment destination. Foreign direct investment in the country has been declining continuously, from 6 per cent of GDP in the mid-1990s to about 0.5 per cent in 2019. “There is also the risk that foreign investors in Nigeria may relocate to other less risky countries, thereby depriving the country of revenues needed to service debt. This is more so as the country battles other challenges such as high unemployment, interest, and inflation rates, insecurity, poor infrastructure and acute shortages of foreign exchange,” he said.

Prudent management of debt

According to Ekpo, to change its perception as a debt-risk country, Nigeria needs to manage its debt very prudently and avoid a return to the era of the early 2000s when the country’s debt-GDP ratio was almost 60 per cent. He further said that the country should reduce the high governance cost and rein in corruption. “Nigeria’s government should promote faster economic growth by investing in infrastructure (especially roads and electricity), providing access to capital for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, and supporting agricultural development. “There is also an urgent need to diversify the economy and make it less reliant on oil,” Ekpo said.

