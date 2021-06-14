Analysts: Nigeria’s low debt-to-GDP ratio vulnerable to shocks

With interest payments continuing to absorb a large share of Federal Government’s revenue, Nigeria’s low debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio of 23 per cent is “highly vulnerable to shocks,” analysts at CSL Research have said.

Commenting on the latest data from Debt Management Office (DMO), the analysts, in a note obtained by New Telegraph at the weekend, said that with total debt service to revenue ratio currently estimated at about 70 per cent, coupled with a “worrisome” external debt to export cover, Nigeria should not be comfortable that its debt-to-GDP ratio is well elow the sub-Saharan Africa level of 58 per cent.

The analysts stated: “Based on data from the Debt Management Office (DMO), Nigeria’s total debt for the first quarter of 2021 increased to N33.10 trillion from N32.92 trillion in Q4’20.

The growth was mainly driven by domestic debt (62.3 per cent of total debt) which increased by 2.11 per cent q/q to N20.64 billion, following a 5.3 per cdent q/q increase in bond issuance. “Conversely, external debt dipped by 1.9 per cent q/q to N12.5trn ($32.9 million), reflecting the $500 million Eurobond which matured in January.

“While we note that the widening debt profile could perhaps raise concerns over fiscal sustainability, the low debt to GDP ratio of 23 per cent which remains significantly below the Sub-Saharan Africa level of 58 per cent and below the 40 per cent limit set by the Debt Management Office, gives some comfort.”

They added that “we also see a moderate risk of debt distress mainly due to the low stock of foreign currency-denominated debt, which masks the impact of exchange rate shock.

The country’s debt is projected to reach 35.5 per cent of GDP by the end of 2021. “That said, the government’s interest payments continue to absorb a large share of federal government revenues, making the otherwise low debt-to-GDP ratio highly vulnerable to shocks.

The total debt service to revenue ratio is currently estimated at c.70 per cent. Furthermore, the external debt to export cover at 1.06x is worrisome, as this is lower than the five-year average of 2.2x.

