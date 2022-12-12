Analysts: Nigeria’s trade surplus to remain strong

Citing persistently high crude oil prices and improvements in crude oil production, analysts at United Capital Research have said that they expect Nigeria’s trade surplus to remain strong. Commenting on the Foreign Trade Statistics for Q3’22 published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last week, the analysts, in a report released over the weekend, reiterated that despite the expected positive trade balance, it was important for the Federal Government to diversify the economy’s export proceed sources given that such earnings are vulnerable to shocks in the crude oil market. The analysts stated: “Earlier in the week, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released the Foreign Trade Statistics for Q3-2022. According to the report, Nigeria’s total trade merchandise printed at N11.6 trillion in Q3-2022, up 10.7 per cent y/y compared to its N10.5tn print in Q3-2021. The increase was primarily driven by improved trading activities during the period in relation to Q3-2021, when the economy was recov ering from the impact of Covid- 19 and lockdown measures. “However, on a quarterly basis, the country’s total trade declined by 9.7 per cent q/q from N12.8 trillion recorded in the prior quarter. That said, Nigeria’s trade surplus widened to N269.3 billion from a deficit of N199.3 billion in Q3-2021 due to faster growth of export bills but fell 86.3 per cent q/q.” They further stated: “Looking ahead, we expect further upticks in trading activities. Export receipts will remain elevated due to the persistently high crude oil prices (albeit lower than Q2 average). In addition, improvements in crude oil production (up 8.2% in Oct-2022) owing to oil theft recoveries and illegal pipeline discoveries will bolster export bills.

“Nevertheless, we reiterate the need for the government to diversify the economy’s export proceed sources given the agelong vulnerability of export proceeds to shocks in the crude oil market.”

New Telegraph reports that also commenting on the Foreign Trade Statistics for Q3’22, analysts at FBNQuest Research had stated: “As expected, crude oil accounted for the largest share (79%) of total exports.

The value of crude oil exports increased by 16 per cent y/y but declined by -21 per cent q/q to c.N4.7trn in Q3’22. “Notably, non-oil exports decreased significantly by -35 per cent q/q to c.N438bn and accounted for only 21 per cent of Nigeria’s total export trade in Q3‘22, underscoring the difficulties the federal government faces in diversifying the nation’s economic base.”

