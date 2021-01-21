Analysts: Non-oil sector to lead Nigeria’s economic recovery

The price of oil (the commodity which accounts for about 90 per cent of Nigeria’s export earnings and the bulk of government revenue) may currently be heading north, but according to analysts at Cardinal- Stone Partners Limited, the country’s expected economic recovery this year will likely be led by the non-oil sector.

The analysts, who made the prediction in a report obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, stated that as countries around the world grapple with the second wave of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the fate of the global economy, “now rests on the success or otherwise of distributing a few vaccines, with broad expectation skewed in favour of a V-shaped recovery.”

On Nigeria, they said: “The V-shaped recovery is likely to be led by the non-oil sector on the impact of 2020 low base effect, a ramp-up of government spending, increase in credit creation and sustained normalisation of economic activities.

“The current pace of yield increases is likely to moderate in Q1’21 on the impact of excessive liquidity but pick pace in Q2’21. Our expectation of an eventual pick-up in yields reflects lower OMO maturities, lesser dovish inclinations on macro recovery, and a wider budget deficit. Thus, investors are likely to stay short in the fixed income space. The government could also frontload greater than expected domestic borrowing ahead of a potential pick-up in yields, especially if there are signs that external funding conditions could deteriorate,” the analysts added.

