Analysts not surprised by decline in Q1’22 capital inflows

The 28.1 per cent drop in Nigeria’s capital inflows in Q1’ 2022, compared with the previous quarter, was not surprising given that the Nigerian market still lacks the key factors that attract capital inflows, analysts at CSL Stockbrokers have said. The analysts, who stated this while reacting to the data on capital importation for Q1 2022 recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), also noted that a pre-election year is not the period to expect a lot of foreign investments. As the analysts put it: “Analysis of the recently released data by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on capital importation for Q1 2022 revealed that the total amount of foreign investment inflows into the Nigerian economy declined by 28.1 per cent q/q and 17.5per cent y/y to $1.57 billion in Q1 2022 from $2.19 billion in Q4 2021 and $1.91 billion in Q1 2021. “This was expected as the Nigerian market still lacks the longawaited catalysts, such as FX clarity, improved security profile, stable government and business policies, which typically attract foreign investments. More so, a pre-election year, with its many uncertainties, is not the time to expect an influx of foreign investments.” Furthermore, the analysts pointed out that the NBS’ data shows that: “Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPIs) remained skewed to investment in money market instruments (64.3per cent of the FPIs in Q1 2022),” adding that: “This continues to make the economy extremely vulnerable to external factors beyond the control of policymakers.”

