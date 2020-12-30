Business

Analysts pessimistic over increase in external reserves

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The current pressure on Nigeria’s external reserves is not likely to ease in the short to medium term unless there is a USD debt issuance by the country and an increase in oil prices, analysts at CSL Stockbrokers have said.

 

The analysts, who made the prediction in a note obtained by New Telegraph at the weekend, pointed out that the nation’s external reserves had dropped by about $3.14billion since the beginning of the year due to a sharp drop in oil prices, occasioned by the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic as well as reduced capital inflows.

 

They stated: “Over the past few months, severe pressure has been mounting on the country’s foreign reserves in face of dwindling oil earnings and reduced capital inflows from risk-averse foreign investors. The decline in oil prices was largely driven by weakened crude oil demand (linked to the global pandemic and oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia). The external reserves have been oscillating around $33-39 billion for the past 11 months. At the beginning of the year, the country’s foreign reserves stood at $38.5 billion and fell to $35.36 billion as ofDecember 23, 2020.

 

“We recall that following the pandemic-induced crash in global oil prices and production/demand, Nigeria began to face significant FX shortages which forced the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to limit interventions in various windows. This led to a spike in the exchange rate at the parallel market, the I&E window rate was devalued once while the official exchange rate was devalued twice. However, in a bid to improve liquidity in the parallel market and reduce pressures on the nation’s FX reserves, the apex bank recently issued a new policy on remittance inflows from Nigerians in Diaspora into the country aimed at boosting remittance inflows.

 

“Going forward, we do not expect any significant grow  bilin reserves in the short to medium term save from any form of USD debt issuance and effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccines, which can aid oil price recovery.

 

Also, OMO maturities for Q1’21 stand at c.N4.1 trillion of which FPIs (who would prefer to repatriate their funds considering low interest rates) own majority of it. The Central Bank of Nigeria forecasts further pressure on the external reserves as worsening current account balance, decline in oil price, and risk aversion on the part of investors which continue to affect capital inflows remain major risks.”

New Telegraph recently reported that as part of its efforts to ensure a stable exchange rate, the CBN sold foreign exchange amounting to $18.35billion to authorised dealers between January and September this year.

 

An analysis of latest forex data obtained from the apex bank indicates that it supplied a total of $13.98 billion to authorised dealers in the first half of the year and another total of $4.37billion in the third quarter

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Wema Bank’s initiatives to address customers’ needs

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Wema Bank said that the number of schemes it recently embarked on was aimed at addressing the demands of its different customer base in these peculiar times.   The bank recently announced the opening of a new branch in Oregun, Lagos, as it continues its strategic expansion to meet the demands of customers. […]
Business

Domestic transactions record N607bn in HY ’20

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

…outperforms foreign investors by 53%     POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT Total value of transactions executed by domestic investors outperformed transactions executed by foreign investors by circa 12 per cent   T he total value of domestic transactions executed by domestic investors in the first half of 2020 was N606.91 billion against N396.63 billion, which was the […]
Business

COVID-19 danger continues to drive joblessness in US

Posted on Author Reporter

  The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week to 860,000, a historically high figure that reflects economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak. Before the pandemic hit the economy, the number signing up for jobless aid had never exceeded 700,000 in a week, even during the depths of the 2007-2009 Great Recession. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica