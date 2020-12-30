Analysts pessimistic over increase in external reserves

The current pressure on Nigeria’s external reserves is not likely to ease in the short to medium term unless there is a USD debt issuance by the country and an increase in oil prices, analysts at CSL Stockbrokers have said.

The analysts, who made the prediction in a note obtained by New Telegraph at the weekend, pointed out that the nation’s external reserves had dropped by about $3.14billion since the beginning of the year due to a sharp drop in oil prices, occasioned by the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic as well as reduced capital inflows.

They stated: “Over the past few months, severe pressure has been mounting on the country’s foreign reserves in face of dwindling oil earnings and reduced capital inflows from risk-averse foreign investors. The decline in oil prices was largely driven by weakened crude oil demand (linked to the global pandemic and oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia). The external reserves have been oscillating around $33-39 billion for the past 11 months. At the beginning of the year, the country’s foreign reserves stood at $38.5 billion and fell to $35.36 billion as ofDecember 23, 2020.

“We recall that following the pandemic-induced crash in global oil prices and production/demand, Nigeria began to face significant FX shortages which forced the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to limit interventions in various windows. This led to a spike in the exchange rate at the parallel market, the I&E window rate was devalued once while the official exchange rate was devalued twice. However, in a bid to improve liquidity in the parallel market and reduce pressures on the nation’s FX reserves, the apex bank recently issued a new policy on remittance inflows from Nigerians in Diaspora into the country aimed at boosting remittance inflows.

“Going forward, we do not expect any significant grow bilin reserves in the short to medium term save from any form of USD debt issuance and effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccines, which can aid oil price recovery.

Also, OMO maturities for Q1’21 stand at c.N4.1 trillion of which FPIs (who would prefer to repatriate their funds considering low interest rates) own majority of it. The Central Bank of Nigeria forecasts further pressure on the external reserves as worsening current account balance, decline in oil price, and risk aversion on the part of investors which continue to affect capital inflows remain major risks.”

New Telegraph recently reported that as part of its efforts to ensure a stable exchange rate, the CBN sold foreign exchange amounting to $18.35billion to authorised dealers between January and September this year.

An analysis of latest forex data obtained from the apex bank indicates that it supplied a total of $13.98 billion to authorised dealers in the first half of the year and another total of $4.37billion in the third quarter

Like this: Like Loading...