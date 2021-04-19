Analysts: Planting season, others to push up inflation

As reactions continue to trail the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS’) release of the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) last Thursday, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited have said they expect the inflation rate to further head north in the coming months due to “the planting season, heightening insecurity issues, currency pressures and high powered money.”

According to the NBS report, Nigeria’s headline inflation increased for the 19th consecu-tive month to 18.17per cent in March 2021, the highest level since January 2017.

Commenting on the report, the FDC analysts said: “The continued rise in the general price level suggests that price inflation is not transient but now more persistent.

The major inflation stoking factors range from higher costs of refined petroleum products (12.07%) to an exchange rate pass through to consumers and the impact of high-powered money with a shorter transmission time lag into the markets.

“Also, the decline in imported raw materials due to forex rationing is forcing manufacturers to look inwards for local substitutes, reducing the supply of commodities to retail markets.

“Food inflation remains the major culprit of rising inflation. In March, the year-on-year food inflation increased sharply by 1.16 per cent to 22.95 per cent while the monthly sub[1]index inched up by 0.01 per cent to 1.90 per cent.

The spike in the annual general food price level is an indication that output levels were below what was recorded in March 2020 (pre-COVID lockdown). COVID restrictions and heightened insecurity prevented farmers from operating at optimal capacity during the planting season.”

The analysts predicted that if the inflation rate rises above 18 per cent, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) could be pushed into adopting a tighter monetary policy stance at its meeting next month.

They also said that as interest rates increase, the marginal propensity to save is likely to rise, “thus reducing liquidity and tapering inflation.”

New Telegraph had reported that following the NBS’ release of February 2021 inflation report on March 16, which showed that inflation rose to a four-year peak of 17.33 per cent, financial analysts said that they expected prices to continue to rise in the foreseeable future.

For instance, commenting on the NBS report, MD/CEO at BIC Consultancy Services, Dr. Boniface Chizea, predicted that inflation is likely to maintain its upward trajectory for the foreseeable future.

He said: “There is so much liquidity being injected into the economy by way of palliatives, which really is quantitative easing. But gradually I understand that returns on fixed income securities are gradually increasing.

“If that continues, it would imply that the authorities are now also attempting to mop up excess liquidity to maintain stable macro economy. That should be one sure measure to cage inflationary spiral.”

Similarly, a former President of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Dr. Sam Nzekwe, said that inflation would maintain its upward trend if sectors, such as agriculture and manufacturing continue to grapple with the kind of challenges they are facing currently.

