News

Analysts: Planting season, others to push up inflation

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

As reactions continue to trail the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS’) release of the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) last Thursday, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited have said they expect the inflation rate to further head north in the coming months due to “the planting season, heightening insecurity issues, currency pressures and high powered money.”

 

According to the NBS report, Nigeria’s headline inflation increased for the 19th consecu-tive month to 18.17per cent in March 2021, the highest level since January 2017.

 

Commenting on the report, the FDC analysts said: “The continued rise in the general price level suggests that price inflation is not transient but now more persistent.

 

The major inflation stoking factors range from higher costs of refined petroleum products (12.07%) to an exchange rate pass through to consumers and the impact of high-powered money with a shorter transmission time lag into the markets.

 

“Also, the decline in imported raw materials due to forex rationing is forcing manufacturers to look inwards for local substitutes, reducing the supply of commodities to retail markets.

 

“Food inflation remains the major culprit of rising inflation. In March, the year-on-year food inflation increased sharply by 1.16 per cent to 22.95 per cent while the monthly sub[1]index inched up by 0.01 per cent to 1.90 per cent.

 

The spike in the annual general food price level is an indication that output levels were below what was recorded in March 2020 (pre-COVID lockdown). COVID restrictions and heightened insecurity prevented farmers from operating at optimal capacity during the planting season.”

 

The analysts predicted that if the inflation rate rises above 18 per cent, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) could be pushed into adopting a tighter monetary policy stance at its meeting next month.

 

They also said that as interest rates increase, the marginal propensity to save is likely to rise, “thus reducing liquidity and tapering inflation.”

 

New Telegraph had reported that following the NBS’ release of February 2021 inflation report on March 16, which showed that inflation rose to a four-year peak of 17.33 per cent, financial analysts said that they expected prices to continue to rise in the foreseeable future.

For instance, commenting on the NBS report, MD/CEO at BIC Consultancy Services, Dr. Boniface Chizea, predicted that inflation is likely to maintain its upward trajectory for the foreseeable future.

 

He said: “There is so much liquidity being injected into the economy by way of palliatives, which really is quantitative easing. But gradually I understand that returns on fixed income securities are gradually increasing.

 

“If that continues, it would imply that the authorities are now also attempting to mop up excess liquidity to maintain stable macro economy. That should be one sure measure to cage inflationary spiral.”

 

Similarly, a former President of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Dr. Sam Nzekwe, said that inflation would maintain its upward trend if sectors, such as agriculture and manufacturing continue to grapple with the kind of challenges they are facing currently.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ondo APC Primary: Aspirants praise Bello

Posted on Author Our Reporters

……a they described exercise most credible and transparent The just concluded APC governorship primary election in Ondo state has been scored been described as credible, aspirants who participated in the exercise praised Governor Yahaya Bello and members of his committee for conducting a credible, peaceful and transparent exercise. The primary election which was held in […]
News

Alleged N5.474bn fraud: ICPC quizzes NDDC directors

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Some top management staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), have been quizzed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), over allegations bordering on fraud and misappropriation of the agency’s COVID-19 funds, to the tune of N5.474 billion. Spokesperson for the ICPC, Mrs. Azuka C. Ogugua, who made the disclosure […]
News Top Stories

Army kills 5 bandits, injures others during air raid in Benue attack

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Troops of the joint military spike Operation codenamed Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) yesterday neutralized five suspected armed herdsmen and injured others during an air raid of their hideouts on the border between Benue and Nasarawa States.   Sunday Telegraph gathered that the bandits armed with sophisticated weapons, had in the wee hours Saturday, launched a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica