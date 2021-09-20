Business

Analysts: Poor implementation hinders economic recovery plans

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

As the Federal Government prepares to launch its latest development plan – the 5-year Medium- Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) – next month, analysts at CSL Research have identified “poor implementation” as the reason why the objectives of  previous economic recovery plans were not met.

 

In a report obtained by New Telegraph at the weekend, the analysts emphasised that in order to achieve the major objective of the proposed MTNDP – tackling misery – government must pay adequate attention to the “Fundamental problems causing unemployment and poverty.”

 

The analysts stated: “For over a decade, the Nigerian government has been initiating several economic recovery plans to stimulate the economy and diversify the country’s revenue base.

 

The 7-point agenda (2007) during the late Umar Musa  Yar’Adua administration, the Vision 20-20 (2010), National Industrial Revolution Plan (2014) and the Nigeria Integrated Infrastructure Master Plan (2014) of the Goodluck Jonathan administration are a few.

 

“To change the national economic trajectory, the current administration introduced the Strategic Implementation Plan (SIP) for the 2016 Budget of Change to put the economy on the path to sustainable growth and development.

 

“The most recent was the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) designed as a medium-term intervention plan in 2017 to pursue economic diversification and ensure sustained, inclusive economic growth following the sharp fall  in oil prices that affected the Nigerian economy in 2016.

 

“However, despite the many efforts, the current realities remain a far cry from projections.

 

Whilst the past and current administrations have attained varying levels of progress, poor implementation has been the reason behind the slow progress. The rising costs of governance and debt commitments have also widened the country’s infrastructural deficit, an obstacle to capital inflows and reduced private sector confidence in the economy.”

 

They further stated: “In our view, the overarching theme of the proposed plan, which is to tackle misery, requires paying attention to the fundamental problems causing unemployment and poverty. Currently, over 70 per cent of the jobs in the country are provided by medium, small, and microsized businesses (MSMEs).

 

“Consequently, there is a need to improve the ease of doing business in the country.

 

While the government has provided no specific details about the proposed plan, we believe a rejig of the regulatory framework guiding businesses to accommodate contemporary ideas and innovations should be a major part.

 

In effect, restoring the economy to the path of accelerated inclusive growth is hinged on proactive measures to correct the long-term structural issues affecting the country.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Investment in Nigeria’s economy down by 62%

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Country records $4.81 bn in 3 months Investments so far announced in the country in the first quarter of this year indicated a sharp drop in interest in the economy as the total money committed by investors dropped by 62 per cent when compared with last year. The announcements for Q1’20 as captured by the […]

nngx
Business

NGX closes week negative with 2.93% loss

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

Trading in equities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed last week on negative trajectory to upturn previous week’s gain.   The domestic bourse reversed its uptrend following profit taking in mid and large cap stocks.   The NGX All-Share Index and market capitalisation depreciated by 2.93 per cent to close the […]
Business

OPL 324: Board resignations threaten investments

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Major oil and gas investments, including the Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 324 and the 10,000 barrels per day Otakikpo marginal field are under major threat as massive resignations of top management board members rock Lekoil Nigeria, in which Lekoil Cayman, a Cayman Islands-registered AIM-listed holding company holds a 40 per cent equity.   Other assets […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica