Analysts predict drop in interest rate on back of declining inflation

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo

There are indications that cost of borrowing from lending institutions will drop if the rate at which inflation is declining is sustained in October. According to financial pundits, the chances are that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which will hold its last meeting of the year in November, will consider slashing Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 50 basis points to 11.0 percent. The MPR is the base rate upon which lending institutions build their lending rate otherwise known as interest rate which they charge customers on loans.

Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, noted in a report that the MPC could be more accommodating in determining the base lending rate at its next meeting scheduled to hold next month If the downward inflation trend is sustained in the coming month. Specifically, he noted that MPR could drop by 50bps from 11.5 percent to 11.0 percent at the next meeting. The implication of the possible slash would be that business owners and individuals could access funds at a more accommodating rate going forward. Contrary to market expectations, Nigeria’s headline inflation declined again in September to 16.63 percent from 17.01 percent in August.

This is the 6th consecutive monthly decline and the lowest inflation rate in the last 8 months. The continued moderation in inflation, according to analysts, is primarily as a result of base year effects. Notably, core inflation was up (13.74%) and monthly inflation higher (1.15%) in September. This is an indication that the threat of inflation rising again is potent.

Financial experts at Financial Derivatives Company Ltd have continued to query the basis of dropping inflation in Nigeria as against what is obtainable in the global economy. “Anecdotal evidence also shows that domestic inflation cannot be declining when global and regional inflation rates are rising. US inflation increased marginally by 0.1 percent to 5.4 percent while the UK spiked by 1.2 percent to 3.2 percent. Most sub-Saharan African countries under our review recorded higher inflation rates in September due to currency pressures and higher food and transportation costs.

Then, why is Nigeria’s inflation falling at a time when the naira has crashed to an all-time low (N580/$), diesel is being sold at N350/litre and commodity prices are surging?” FDC queried. When will the domestic inflation rate finally reach an inflection point? These are some of the pertinent questions on the mind of most analysts and investors.

Meanwhile, with the exception of core inflation (inflation less seasonalities), the consumer price index declined across all annual baskets in September due to base year effects. The increase in the core inflation basket is primarily as a result of currency pressures and higher logistics costs. In the last year, the currency has lost 26.09 percent in the autonomous market, trading at record lows of N570/$-N580/$. The price of diesel has almost doubled in the last year. It is currently trading at N350/litre, up 84.21 percent from N190/litre a year ago. All the monthly inflation sub-indices increased in September.

The allitems month-on-month inflation rate increased for the second consecutive month to 1.15 percent (14.77% annualized) from 1.02 percent (annualized at 12.98%) in August. The food basket rose by 0.2 percent to 1.26 percent, core surged by 0.33 percent to 13.74 percent, urban was up 0.15 percent to 1.21 percent and rural edged higher by 0.11 percent to 1.10 percent.

The increase in the monthly sub-indices is primarily as a result of the exchange rate pass through effect, higher logistics costs and supply shocks. Inflation trend in Sub-Saharan Africa is more to the upside. Of the seven countries under our review of the FDC, only Nigeria and Zambia recorded lower inflation rates in the month of September. It noted that the upward inflation trajectory could be largely attributed to currency pressures, higher food and transportation costs. The question that comes to mind is why inflation in Nigeria is falling at a time when the naira has weakened to an all-time low (N580/$) and logistics & commodity prices are surging. Time will tell if the downward inflation trend will be sustained. Most Central bank chiefs in Sub-Saharan Africa left their monetary policy rates unchanged at their last meetings.

