Analysts predict fast economic recovery from COVID-19

Forecast

Early stimulus packages boost economy

Citing what they describe as “early monetary and fiscal intervention programmers,” in addition to the gradual relaxation of lockdown restrictions, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have said that the Nigerian economy is likely to make a quick recovery from the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic crisis.

The analysts made the prediction in the firm’s “Cowry Weekly Financial Markets Review and Outlook (CWR),” obtained by New Telegraph yesterday.

They noted that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey report for July indicated that the manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors witnessed a gradual recovery as production level and business activities increased amid improved new orders.

Pointing out that the manufacturing composite PMI contracted to 44.9 index points in July (from 41.1 in June), which indicates a third consecutive month of contraction, the analysts said:

“The sustained contraction of PMIs for the third consecutive month in July 2020 forebodes an economic recession for the country. However, we observed that the early monetary and fiscal intervention programmes, coupled with the progressive ease in lockdown are impacting positively on the country’s economic activity. Hence, we expect a faster recovery from a short-lived recession or possible aversion of the anticipated recession.”

It will be recalled that following the spread of the pandemic to these parts in late February, it took the CBN less than a month to unveil a N3.5 trillion stimulus package to help shield the economy from the impact of the crisis.

Similarly, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, in April, announced a fiscal stimulus in addition to other intervention measures that the Federal Government intended to use to tackle the effects of the Covid-19.

Highlights of the stimulus package unveiled by the minister included the establishment of a N500 billion COVID-19 Crisis Intervention Fund to upgrade healthcare facilities and fund Special Public Works Programme to generate employment; the provision of N102.5 billion in resources to be available for direct interventions in the healthcare sector, Value Added Tax (VAT) exemptions for medical and pharmaceutical products and partnership between the ministry and the CBN on a debt and interest moratorium for States on Federal Government and CBN-funded loans, in order to create fiscal space for the states.

