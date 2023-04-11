Analysts predict ‘significant’ increase in FG’s domestic debt

Given that the Debt Management Office (DMO) is raising funds to close the fiscal deficit of N10.8trillion, analysts at FBNQuest have said they expect a “significant” increase in the Federal Government’s domestic debt stock this year.

Reacting to the latest data on Nigeria’s public debt published by the DMO, the analysts noted that the FG’s total domestic debt stock increased by three per cent q/q and 15 per cent y/y to N22.2 trillion ($49.5bn) in Q4 ’22. They further stated that the debt burden had been rising steadily since Q4 ’18, with the slope steepen- ing even more around Q4 ’20, adding that “the FGN’s increased reliance on the domestic debt market to finance its fiscal deficits over the past few years as a result of the tight conditions on the international capital market is a reasonable ex- planation.”

According to the ana- lysts, “based on the DMO’s auction sales data, the agency sold around N2.8 trillion worth of FGN paper (ex-non-competitive bids in 2022), up from around N2.3 trillion in 2021. “Nigerian Treasury bills (NTBs) accounted for the second largest share of the FGN’s domestic debt stock at 20 per cent of the total.

The balance of debt consists of smaller sums in Treasury bonds, savings bonds, Sukuk bonds, and promissory notes, totalling about N1.3 trillion, and repre- senting six per cent of The FGN’s total domestic debt.” Noting that on a pro- rata basis, “the DMO has performed creditably well in meeting its domestic funding target of N7.7 tril- lion for the year,” as it has so far in 2023 raised almost N3.2 trillion, of which FGN bonds account for N2.0 trillion, the analysts said: “The FGN’s domestic debt bur- den is expected to increase significantly this year as the agency raises debt to plug the fiscal deficit of N10.8 trillion.

New Telegraph recently reported that the FG’s domestic debt stock rose by N13.37 trillion or 151.33 per cent between December 31, 2015 and the end of last year.

