Analysts predict weaker manufacturing sector’s growth rate

Citing illiquidity in the foreign exchange market and supply-side challenges, analysts at United Capital plc have said that Nigeria’s manufacturing sector is likely to grow at a weaker rate this year. The analysts, who stated this while reacting to the Q4’ 2021 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) recently, noted that while growth in the manufacturing sector in 2021 was stronger than the previous year’s, it is likely to weaken this year as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) continues to grapple with meeting manufacturers’ demand for forex, even as they (manufacturers) are still facing the challenge of supply-side bottlenecks in the global market. As the analysts put it: “The manufacturing sector is expected to be weaker in 2022.

FX illiquidity and supply-side challenges are expected to be limiting factors on the sector’s output growth in 2022. CBN’s ability to sustain interventions in the FX market has come under pressure in recent weeks, prompting sustained decline in activities in the Investors and Exporters’ ( I&E) window, which could have negative consequences for importation of raw materials and machinery.

In addition, supply-side bottlenecks remain in the global market where local manufacturers source raw materials for production activities.” They further stated: “Overall, we believe the economic growth of 3.4 per cent in FY-2021 is a positive surprise, particularly as it outperformed our base expectation of 2.4 per cent.

