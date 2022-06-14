Business

Analysts raise fresh concern over Nigeria’s borrowings

Against the background of the Debt Management Office (DMO)’s release of its latest data on Nigeria’s total public debt stock, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have warned that the country may be trapped in a debt cycle if the Federal Government continues with its current borrowing spree.

 

According to the  DMO, Nigeria’s total public debt stock, comprising the debt obligations of the Federal Government, states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) increased from N39.56 trillion in December 2021 to N41.60 trillion in the first three months of 2022 (January to March).

 

The agency also said that the country’s total public debt stock included new domestic borrowing by the Federal Government to partly finance the deficit in the 2022 Appropriation Act, the $1.25 billion Eurobond issued in March 2022 and disbursements by multilateral and bilateral lenders.

 

In addition, DMO disclosed that the domestic debt service obligations of the Federal Government stood at N668.69 billion as of Q1’ 2022. Reacting to the DMO data, Cowry Asset Management Limited analysts stated: “We note that if the current trend of borrowing spree continues, Nigeria may be trapped in a debt cycle as it borrows to finance its recurrent expenditure without a corresponding increase in revenues.

 

Meanwhile, almost 97% of the country’s revenues are expended on debt servicing and then the domestic debt service cost is now at N668.9 billion as at March 31, 2022.”

 

