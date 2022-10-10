Analysts: Revenue shortfall may worsen Nigeria’s debt burden

Nigeria’s serious revenue challenges will continue to push up the country’s public debt stock, analysts at United Capital Research have said. The analysts made the prediction while reacting to the latest Debt Management Office’s (DMO) data on the country’s public debt profile.

According to the analysts, Nigeria’s underperforming oil sector as well as the huge amounts that the Federal Government pays as petrol subsidy daily, are also factors that will continue to worsen the country’s indebtedness. The analysts said: “According to the Debt Management Office (DMO), Nigeria’s total public debt stock stood at N42.8 trillion in H1-2022.

This represents a 20.8 per cent y/y increase from N35.5 trillion recorded in H1-2021. On a q/q basis, total public debt stock climbed by 3.0 per cent compared to N41.6 trillion in Q1- 2022.

A deeper dive into the total public stock reveals that external debt increased by 21.2 per cent y/y to N16.6 trillion in H1- 2022 (vs H1-2021: N13.7tn). On the other hand, domestic debt from the local debt market rose by 20.6 per cent y/y to N26.2 trillion in H1-2022 (vs H1- 2021: N21.8tn). Nigeria’s debt burden continues to worsen in the face of underperformance of revenue generation following lowerthan- expected oil output (due to theft, pipeline vandalism and low CAPEX allocations) and the depreciation of the naira.

“Nigeria’s increasingly ex panding debt burden has continued to place further pressures on the government to depend on the debt market to finance its deficit. “This has come from sustained recurrent expenditures and under-par revenue performance.

Notably, the country only generated a total of N1.6 billion between Jan-Apr 2022, 50.9 per cent less than the prorata budget. Despite ailing revenue, the Federal Government (FG) spent N1.9 trillion on debt servicing payments for the same period under review (c. 118.9 per cent of the total revenue generated). Subsequently, debt servicing to revenue printed at 88.1 per cent in 2021 vs 84.0 per cent in 2020.

Thus far, the most recently available budget document revealed that debt servicing to revenue ratio lies at 48.0 per cent in 2022 (Jan-Apr). “Looking forward, our outlook for Nigeria’s debt burden remains gloomy. We expect total public debt stock to continue to spike, given the current fiscal imbalance driven by the shortfall in revenue in 2022.

“We project that revenue performance will fall below expectations, primarily due to the poor oil revenue performance, which has returned just 39 per cent of the projected budget as of April 2022.

The FGN’s incessant to run subsidy programs will also increase the government’s fiscal obligations. Also, the increase in the FY-2022 budget to N17.1tn will continue to drive the FG’s appetite to seek funding in the debt market to finance its recurrent and capital expenditures and service its debt.”

