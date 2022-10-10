Business

Analysts: Revenue shortfall may worsen Nigeria’s debt burden

Posted on Author Stories, Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Nigeria’s serious revenue challenges will continue to push up the country’s public debt stock, analysts at United Capital Research have said. The analysts made the prediction while reacting to the latest Debt Management Office’s (DMO) data on the country’s public debt profile.

According to the analysts, Nigeria’s underperforming oil sector as well as the huge amounts that the Federal Government pays as petrol subsidy daily, are also factors that will continue to worsen the country’s indebtedness. The analysts said: “According to the Debt Management Office (DMO), Nigeria’s total public debt stock stood at N42.8 trillion in H1-2022.

This represents a 20.8 per cent y/y  increase from N35.5 trillion recorded in H1-2021. On a q/q basis, total public debt stock climbed by 3.0 per cent compared to N41.6 trillion in Q1- 2022.

A deeper dive into the total public stock reveals that external debt increased by 21.2 per cent y/y to N16.6 trillion in H1- 2022 (vs H1-2021: N13.7tn). On the other hand, domestic debt from the local debt market rose by 20.6 per cent y/y to N26.2 trillion in H1-2022 (vs H1- 2021: N21.8tn). Nigeria’s debt burden continues to worsen in the face of underperformance of revenue generation following lowerthan- expected oil output (due to theft, pipeline vandalism and low CAPEX allocations) and the depreciation of the naira.

“Nigeria’s increasingly ex  panding debt burden has continued to place further pressures on the government to depend on the debt market to finance its deficit. “This has come from sustained recurrent expenditures and under-par revenue performance.

Notably, the country only generated a total of N1.6 billion between Jan-Apr 2022, 50.9 per cent less than the prorata budget. Despite ailing revenue, the Federal Government (FG) spent N1.9 trillion on debt servicing payments for the same period under review (c. 118.9 per cent of the total revenue generated). Subsequently, debt servicing to revenue printed at 88.1 per cent in 2021 vs 84.0 per cent in 2020.

Thus far, the most recently available budget document revealed that debt servicing to revenue ratio lies at 48.0 per cent in 2022 (Jan-Apr). “Looking forward, our outlook for Nigeria’s debt burden remains gloomy. We expect total public debt stock to continue to spike, given the current fiscal imbalance driven by the shortfall in revenue in 2022.

“We project that revenue performance will fall below expectations, primarily due to the poor oil revenue performance, which has returned just 39 per cent of the projected budget as of April 2022.

The FGN’s incessant to run subsidy programs will also increase the government’s fiscal obligations. Also, the increase in the FY-2022 budget to N17.1tn will continue to drive the FG’s appetite to seek funding in the debt market to finance its recurrent and capital expenditures and service its debt.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Equities halt gain, lose N21bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Equity market’s key performance indices, the NGX All Share Index (ASI), yesterday, fell by 0.08 per cent to halt days of gaining streak as profit takings hit the market following investors crave to increase capital gains. Driven by decline in value of blue chip companies, the equities market closed the trading day on a negative […]
Business

Saudi energy minister warns oil market gamblers will be hurt ‘like hell’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…as OPEC asks Nigeria, Iraq, UAE for more cuts The Saudi Energy Minister warned traders on Thursday against betting heavily in the oil market saying he will try to make the market “jumpy” and promised those who gamble on the oil price would be hurt “like hell”. The comments by Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, OPEC’s […]
Business

Dangote Cement implements XBRL reporting format

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Dangote Cement has become the first Nigerian listed company to report its financial results using IFRS taxonomy. It announced that its financial information has been made available to investors in eXtensible Business Reporting Language (XBRL) format using the IFRS taxonomy. XBRL enables companies standardise the preparation, publishing and exchange of financial information in a machinereadable […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica