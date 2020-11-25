Business

Analysts: Rising energy costs, currency pressures’ll worsen inflation

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

As reactions continue to trail the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last Monday, analysts at CardinalStone Research have predicted that the index could climb higher in the remaining months of the year due to rising energy costs and the impact of existing currency pressures.

The NBS report showed that the annual inflation rate maintained its upward trend, as it further climbed to 14.23 per cent in the month of October from 13.71 per cent in September, a development, analysts said was due mainly to an increase in food inflation rate to 17.38 per cent in October, from 16.66 per cent recorded in September.

Reacting to the report in a note obtained by New Telegraph, the CardinalStone Research analysts said they expect energy cost pressures to offset the usual seasonal harvest impact on food prices at this time of the year.

The analysts stated: “Rising energy costs from higher electricity tariffs and increases in petrol prices are likely to compound the impact of existing currency pressures and weigh on the price environment in the final months of the year.

“After the initial suspension of electricity tariff hikes for three weeks in October, the cost increase (capped at 30 per cent) took effect on October 18, with the impact on consumer prices likely to manifest in coming months. Additionally, the liberalization of the downstream oil and gas sector has introduced more volatility to fuel costs, which should track movements in global crude oil prices and other key variables.

“The most recent hike in PMS prices to between N168-170 per litre in November marks the fourth increase in PMS prices since June, and higher projections for crude prices suggest that pressures on this front may subsist in the near term.

“Already, higher energy costs and legacy issues appear to be counteracting the price-moderating impact of the harvest season, leaving legroom for sustained inflationary pressure in the last months of the year.”

In fact, the analysts said they forecast inflation to increase to 14.70 per cent in November even as they retained their average inflation forecast of 13.2 per cent for 2020. Meanwhile, in another report released at the weekend, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) pointed out that the latest CPI report released by the NBS indicated that all market sub-indices jumped in October, a situation, they said “instils fear that Nigeria might be approaching an era of hyperinflation especially with the recent 6.25 per cent increase in the pump price of fuel (PMS).”

They further stated: “The upward trajectory recorded in the last 14 months is expected to continue in November. The policy of restricting imports despite numerous impediments to local supply will remain a major driving factor for rising inflation in the coming months.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

CBN holds benchmark interest rate at 12.5%, says interventions yielding positive results

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced its decision to retain the monetary policy rate (MPR) at 12.5 percent. Godwin Emefiele, governor of the apex bank, announced the committee’s decision on Thursday at the end of the committee’s meeting.   Cash reserve ratio (CRR) was retained at 27.5%, […]
Business

Jeva Store Nigeria assures of new experience in e-commerce

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Advancements in technology have changed the way people relate and information is now accessible virtually anywhere and the internet has continued to aid globalisation.   These advancements have huge potential for developing countries like Nigeria and have greatly impacted trade in terms of e-commerce. The level of e-commerce transactions conducted in Nigeria have increased exponentially […]
Business

Report: Satellite TV reception rises by 23% in Nigeria

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

A new study has shown that Satellite TV reception increased by 23 per cent in Nigeria in 2019. It also went up by 19 per cent in Ghana since the last study conducted two years ago. SES, the researchers, currently reaches 35 million TV households across the African continent and the leader in global content […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: