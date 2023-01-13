Analysts: Rising fuel subsidy payments’ll hurt fx inflows

Despite the recent increase in Nigeria’s oil production volumes, the country’s huge spending on fuel subsidy will negatively affect the country’s forex inflows this year, analysts at Investment- One Research have said. The analysts, who stated this in a new report, however, said they expected the likely suspension of the fuel subsidy payments as well as the expected take-off of the Dangote Refinery this year to boost fx inflows and savings.

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, recently announced that the Federal Government would keep fuel subsidy until mid- 2023 and had set aside N3.36 trillion to spend on it. According to Investment- One Research analysts, “in 2023, the uncertainty around economic growth performance will be more pronounced owing to the growing risk of a global recession as monetary and fiscal tightening are expected to come full circle in 2023. “More so, the geopolitical tensions, with no end in sight or peace talks in motion, remain a headwind to global growth. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), global growth is expected to slow to 2.70 per cent in 2023, with a 25 per cent probability that it could fall below 2.00 per cent.

“The local economy remained resilient as growth was maintained through the year as of Q3 2022, still on the back of the non-oil sector’s impressive performance. “The oil sector maintained an underwhelming performance as theft and vandalism remained the order of the day.

Overall, we anticipate GDP growth to be sustained in the year at around 3.00 per cent driven by steady positive movement in the non-oil sector with remarkable support from the ICT sector. However, major downside risks to growth include the possible removal of fuel subsidy, unabating insecurity concerns, rising interest rates, and FX illiquidity.” They further said: “Following suit with the global economy, Nigeria’s inflationary pressures worsened in 2022, starting the year at 15.60 per cent and settling at 21.47 per cent as of November.

Going into 2023, we expect to see continued elevated consumer prices as the supply-driven factors linger. “For foreign exchange, while the rising oil production volume is slightly positive for oil earnings and, by extension, the reserves, we still think increased subsidy payments should reduce oil inflows, though the likely suspension of this cost in the second half of the year should be positive for reserves, as we also expect the Dangote Refinery to begin operations in 2023, which may bode well for FX savings and inflows.”

On their projection for the fixed income space this year, the analysts said: “We expect interest rates to remain elevated on the back of higher inflation expectations, the restrictive stance of global monetary authorities and our apex bank, election uncertainties and outcome, and the steep borrowing plans of the fiscal authorities. “While we expect liquidity levels to determine the direction of yields in this space, our base-case scenario is a tepid rise in interest rates on a y/y basis.”

