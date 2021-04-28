Business

Analysts: Rising insecurity to hurt states’ IGR

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Growing insecurity in the northern part of Nigeria is likely to lead to a further reduction in the internally generated revenue (IGR) of states located in that part of the country, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Ltd have said.

The analysts made the prediction in a report obtained by New Telegraph at the weekend. Commenting on the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS’) recent report titled: “Internally Generated Revenue at State Level,” which showed that that states’ IGR for the FY’20 fell year-on-year (y-o-y) by 1.93 per cent to N1.31 trillion from N1.33 trillion in FY’19, the analysts said: “We note that the decline in states’ total IGR was largely due to depressed economic activities, which was exacerbated by COVID-19. “Nevertheless, we saw a surprise increase in PAYE despite the recent rise in unemployment rate.

It appears that staff in the health, information technology and financial sectors got pay raises as corporates operating in those sectors printed better perfor-mance despite the coronavirus outbreak in the year under review. “Going forward, we expect states’ IGR to further moderate, especially for the states in the northern part of the country, given the worsening insecurity – this is more so as the death of Chadian President, Idriss Deby, elevates fears of arms influx into Nigeria amid too many militia groups operating in that country.”

Their analysis of the NBS data shows that even without the issue of rising insecurity, most northern states are not doing well in terms of IGR generation. For instance, the analysts noted: “Four states, which recorded declines in IGR include Benue, Sokoto, Kwara and Jigawa.

Their IGRs moderated by 41.38 per cent to N10.46 billion, 37.93 per cent to N11.79 billion, 36.03 per cent to N19.60 billion and 32.95 per cent to N8.67 trillion respectively in FY’20. “Yobe, Taraba, Adamawa, Gombe, Jigawa and Ekiti states generated the least IGRs of N7.78 billion, N8.11 billion, N8.32 billion, N8.54 billion, N8.67 billion and N8.72 billion respectively.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

AfDB suspends 4 Nigerian firms over fraud

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The African Development Bank (AfDB) yesterday announced that it had debarred four companies registered in Nigeria for 24 months over their involvement in fraudulent and collusive practices. The companies are Sangtech International Services Limited, Sangar & Associates (Nigeria) Limited, Mashad Integrated and Investment Co. Limited and Medniza Global Merchants Limited. In a statement, the AfDB […]
Business

CIIN moves to boost marine underwriting

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) is set to align with other arms of the industry to attract professionals to tackle the dearth of competent marine underwriters.   The President of CIIN, Oyegunle Muftau, who disclosed this in an interview, noted that the various arms need to work together to make sure they sell […]
Business

Vessel purchase: Ship owners accused of round tripping

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE

Unscrupulous practice by some local ship owners has forced the Federal Government to ban importation of some vessels, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports In the past, Nigeria ship owners have often lamented the high import duty of 15 per cent they are made to pay on vessels they acquire abroad for coastal trade. But some of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica