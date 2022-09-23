Analysts: Rising interest rates to boost banks’ earnings

As financial experts and investors continue to assess H1’22 results recently released by banks, analysts at Coronation Research (a publication of Coronation Merchant Bank) have said that they expect an improvement in lenders’ earnings in H2’22 as a result of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s hiking of the interest rate. The analysts, who said this in a new report titled: “The Markets in Review: Nigerian Banks H1’22 Scorecard,” noted that although the performance of DMBs that have so far reported their H1’22 results was, “decent,” the reported earnings, when annualised, significantly missed analyst’s consensus estimates.

The analysts stated: “Overall, the results across the banks were decent, with all except one (Guaranty Trust HoldCo) recording growth in Net profits. However, the earnings growth was not enough to realisethe market’s positive expectations, with most of the reported earnings, when annualised, missing analyst’s consensus estimates by some margin. “As a result, the rout in bank stocks which began at the start of May continued into Q3. Since end- July, when results began to trickle out, share prices of our covered banks have all tanked (save for Stanbic IBTC Holdings, which reported better-than-expected earnings).”

They further stated: “Most of our covered banks doubled-down on their core function, with net interest income (NII) growing by an average of 24.8 per cent y/y and accounting for an average of 55.7 per cent of the net revenues. With asset yields still low and limited room for Net Interest Margin (NIM) expansion, the major income growth driver for our coverage banks was increased riskasset creation as they grew their loan books by an average of 8.5 per cent Y-T-D during H1’22.”

