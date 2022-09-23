Business

Analysts: Rising interest rates to boost banks’ earnings

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

As financial experts and investors continue to assess H1’22 results recently released by banks, analysts at Coronation Research (a publication of Coronation Merchant Bank) have said that they expect an improvement in lenders’ earnings in H2’22 as a result of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s hiking of the interest rate. The analysts, who said this in a new report titled: “The Markets in Review: Nigerian Banks H1’22 Scorecard,” noted that although the performance of DMBs that have so far reported their H1’22 results was, “decent,” the reported earnings, when annualised, significantly missed analyst’s consensus estimates.

The analysts stated: “Overall, the results across the banks were decent, with all except one (Guaranty Trust HoldCo) recording growth in Net profits. However, the earnings growth was not enough to realisethe market’s positive expectations, with most of the reported earnings, when annualised, missing analyst’s consensus estimates by some margin. “As a result, the rout in bank stocks which began at the start of May continued into Q3. Since end- July, when results began to trickle out, share prices of our covered banks have all tanked (save for Stanbic IBTC Holdings, which reported better-than-expected earnings).”

They further stated: “Most of our covered banks doubled-down on their core function, with net interest income (NII) growing by an average of 24.8 per cent y/y and accounting for an average of 55.7 per cent of the net revenues. With asset yields still low and limited room for Net Interest Margin (NIM) expansion, the major income growth driver for our coverage banks was increased riskasset creation as they grew their loan books by an average of 8.5 per cent Y-T-D during H1’22.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Banks extend N2.8trn credit to ICT in 9 months

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Commercial banks in Nigeria extended loan facilities totalling N2.8 trillion to companies operating in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector between January and September this year, New Telegraph has learnt. This represents a 40 per cent increase in credit to the sector compared with N2 trillion the sector got in the same period last […]
Business

OPS To CBN: Engage stakeholders to review forex restriction on import

Posted on Author Our Reporters

With the New Year in place and complaints still trailing access to foreign exchange (forex) for manufacturing, the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), a key member of the organised private sector, has advised the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to have a robust engagement with stakeholders to review the over 40 items […]
Business

Skill deficit: Stakeholders task CBN, NCC on talent survey

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Fintech specialists and other stakeholders in the industry have challenged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to conduct a talent needs survey. According to the professionals, the survey will help the regulators to understand the type of manpower challenges the industry is facing and to assist the education […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica