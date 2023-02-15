Analysts: Scarcity of banknotes may worsen forex crisis

Analysts at Cowry Asset Management Ltd have said that the current shortage of new banknotes, recently introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), may further worsen naira pressure at the foreign exchange market. In a report released over the weekend, the analysts noted that although naira volatility was absent at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window segment of the forex market last week, the pressure on the local currency occasioned by the scarcity of the new naira notes will not disappear anytime soon. According to them, “the argument persists that, regardless of the imposition of withdrawal limits, the naira is likely to fall further across FX segments due to increased speculative activity, market panic, and the exclusion of the unbanked, the financially underserved and informal traders from the inclusion plan.” The analysts stated: “Naira scarcity and the level of cash crunch in the economy continue biting Nigerians harder as the deadline for the use of the old currency as a legal tender elapsed on Friday; though, the extension for the return of old banknotes continues while the Supreme Court and the Council of States, after it meetings has ordered the apex bank to keep in circulation, the old banknotes, in a bid to ease the hassles faced by Nigerians. “In the just concluded week at the investors’ and exporters’ FX window, the naira traded in a quiet manner to close at N461.50/USD just as was in the previous week despite the growing FX pressure on the naira and the newly redesigned currency circulation battle. “On the other hand, the naira lost strength against the dollar at the parallel market as the naira value depreciated by 0.7% or N5 week on week to N755/USD from N750/USD last week. Thus, market players maintained bids between N460/USD and N465/USD at the I&E segment while in the open market, bids ranged between N750/USD and N757/ USD.” They added: “In our opinion, the naira demand pressure is expected to stay unabating following the limited supply of the local currency. This further exposes the inability of the central bank to meet supply of the local currency as we transcend gradually into the cashless policy regime.” New Telegraph reports that analysts believe that the naira is likely to weaken further especially on the parallel market as the presidential election scheduled for February 25 draws closer. Last Friday, the naira fell to N755/$1 on the parallel market compared with a closing rate of N461.5/$1 at the official I&E window. The President of the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Aminu Gwadabe, was reported by a financial news website over the weekend as saying that the naira redesign policy was currently not having any positive impact on the value of the naira. He was quoted as saying, yes, incidentally the naira redesigned has not impacted positively on the value of the local currency against the greenback as there is a paucity of liquidity in the market.” In the Economic Review and 2023 outlook recently released by Coronation Merchant Bank, the company predicted that the exchange rate at the I&E window will likely end the year at N505/$1. In the report titled, “Baton hand-off: Economic headwinds and expected resilience,” the analysts noted that while there is hope for improved oil revenue which could boost fx liquidity and lead to a moderate appreciation of the naira, “there is also the possibility of a devaluation in H2’ 2023 on the back of liquidity constraints.” Similarly, a survey of investors and analysts conducted by Bloomberg late last year showed that the CBN is likely to devalue the naira after the election this by the steepest margin in six years to align it with market perceptions. The news agency said that of the 13 participants in its poll, 11 expect the CBN to devalue the naira after the election while the remaining two predict that the apex bank will continue with a gradual depreciation of the currency that started with the adoption of the more flexible NAFEX, also known as the I&E window rate in 2021.

