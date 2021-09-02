Analysts sceptical over medium-term devt plan

Citing the failure of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), analysts at United Capital Research have said they are pessimistic about the likelihood of the Federal Government’s new Medium- Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) achieving its goals and objectives.

In a note obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, the analysts also said that they were unenthusiastic about the MTNDP given its “short timeline” as well as “Nigeria’s history of government failure to fully implement its economic reforms goals.”

The analysts stated: “The Federal Government has disclosed plans to unveil the Medium- Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) 2021-2025 in Oct-2021. The development plan is coming 10 months after the expiration of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017-2020. “The ERGP was introduced in 2017 with the aim of restoring growth, investing in people, and building a competitive economy.

The plan also proposed a GDP growth rate of 7.0 per cent, inflation rate of 9.9 per cent, oil production of 2.5mbpd and unemployment rate of 11.2 per cent. However, at the end of 2020, available data showed that the government failed to achieve these goals as real GDP growth stood at -1.9 per cent y/y, inflation rate at 15.8 per cent, oil production at 1.4mbpd and unemployment rate at 33.3 per cent. Although we note the pandemic may have exacerbated the subdued performance.” They further stated: “ The Federal Government is set to make amends with the introduction of a successor, the MTNDP. The plan is aimed at lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty and ensuring economic stability, development, and good governance.

