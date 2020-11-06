Business

Analysts see continuous e-payment growth post-COVID-19

The significant coronavirus (Covid- 19)-induced growth recorded by the Nigerian electronic payments (e-payments) industry in recent months is likely to continue even after the pandemic is over, analysts at CSL Research have said.

The analysts, who made the prediction in a note obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, cited latest data released by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) recently, which, according to them, confirms “increased adoption of technology in payments and cash transfers by the Nigerian populace.”

They said: “The e-payment industry in Nigeria continues to demonstrate its promising growth with the recent data from the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) showing solid growth across the various e-payments channels in the first nine months of 2020.

“NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP) transactions recorded a healthy 39.4 per cent y/y and 66.8 per cent y/y growth in transaction value and volume to N105.3 trillion and 1.3 billion respectively. “For POS transactions, total transaction value and volume grew 185.7 per cent y/y and 42.7 per cent y/y respectively to N6.4 trillion and 440.9 million respectively.

The most impressive growth was recorded in mobile interscheme transfers category where transaction value and volume grew 311.1 per cent y/y and 341.0 per cent y/y to N1.09 trillion and 88.2 million respectively.

“The sustained growth in e-payment transaction volume and value in Nigeria evidences increased adoption of technology in payments and cash transfers by the Nigerian populace. This is driven by increasing internet & mobile penetration as well as investment by banks and other payment-based fintechs in payment technology infrastructure.

