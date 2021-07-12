Analysts see equities market climb northwards in H2’21

Analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have said that they expect the weak performance of the local equities market in H1’20 to reverse and set a marginal uptrend in the second half of the year.

The analysts, who stated this in the company’s “Review, Outlook and Investment Strategies for H2 2021,” noted, however, that they did not envisage strong bullish trend as fixed income investment is expected to still be relatively attractive even in H2’21 given the inflationary pressure and depreciating naira against foreign currencies, especially the greenback.

“Also, as more countries’ central banks continue to wind down on COVID-19 intervention programmes and its attendant expansionary policies, as more people are vaccinated, we expect yields on fixed income assets of developed economies to rise marginally. Inflation rate in the United States spiked to 5.0 per cent in May (from 4.2 per cent in April) amid a relatively stronger increase in retail sales and building permits.

“Hence, this may reduce the amount of foreign portfolio inflows into Nigeria’s financial markets and, in particular, the equities market.

Having said that, we feel that the marginal recovery of the benchmark index in H2’21 would be engendered by appreciation in share prices of companies with attractive dividend yields, wider margins, rising earnings per share (EPS) and higher return on average equity.

“Also, companies that have their share prices trading above their equity value per share (EVS) and record higher profitability with declining leverage ratio should witness certain level of capital appreciation in the concluding six months of 2021.

Hence, we expect increas- ing transactions from domestic investors as they cherry pick stocks based on the above-mentioned criteria,” the analysts noted.

They noted that transactions from foreign investors are expected to still remain muted given the high possibility of more central banks in developed countries winding down on expansionary programs and policies in order to curb demand pull inflation going forward.

According to the analysts, the banking sector appears to be more resilient and remains poised to sustain their performance, even in this period that interest rate has shot up.

“The swing in rates to either direction should continue to favor the banks with high liquidity, which are mostly the Tier-1 banks, as the gains reflect on their interest income line (if rates go higher) or investment securities trading line (if rates crash).

“Already, we have seen some banks take advantage of the recent financial system liquidity strain, which has continually driven NIBOR upwards, to boost profitability of surplus units.

“With the rising rates, deposit money banks will also book higher interest margin; albeit, there may be a marginal rise in non-performing loans and funding costs. Hence, we expect the tier one banks, such as Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank and United Bank for Africa to continue to lead the industry in H2’21

