Analysts see slower growth for Nigeria, others in H2’22

Citing the impact of the Ukraine war, analysts at Vetiva Capital have predicted slower economic growth for Nigeria and other countries in the second half of this year. In a report titled “H2’22 Nigeria outlook — A strange labyrinth,” released at the week end, the analysts said that they expect base effects from the COVID-19 pandemic-induced recovery to begin to fade as from the second half of this year, as central banks begin to tighten monetary policy as part of measures to tame spiraling inflation, which is being fuelled by the Ukraine crisis.

For Nigeria specifically, the analysts said that as the looming general election slated for February approaches, the country’s fiscal authorities will maintain a “welfarist” stance, which would negatively impact reforms.

The report partly read: “The impact of the (Ukraine) war on several economies – Africa inclusive is far-reaching: from high energy prices to expensive food imports, weaker currencies, tight financing conditions, and slowing economic growth. From Q2’22, base effects from the pandemic- induced recovery could fade, as central banks turn on the hawkish taps to rein in inflation.

With elections on the horizon, the fiscal authorities in Kenya, Nigeria, and Angola, could stall reforms. “In Nigeria, the countdown to the 2023 general elections has begun, keeping fiscal authorities in a welfarist mode. From the postponement of subsidy removal to the reopening of the borders, we see in- creased commitments to tame inflation from the fiscal angle.

“The monetary authority has finally picked up its inflation- fighting tools, preparing for the demand-pull inflationary threats from Nigeria’s longest campaign cycle. The Naira could remain under the weather as volatile oil production, postponement of key reforms, and risk-off sentiments stall external flows.”

New Telegraph reports that in its latest edition of Nigeria Development Update (NDU) released on June 14, the World Bank stated that Nigeria’s economy is vulnerable on all fronts, arising from spikes in inflationary and fiscal pressures that are capable of pushing an additional one million Nigerians into poverty by the end of 2022.

The bank said that inflation in Nigeria was one of the highest in the world before the war in Ukraine and is likely to increase further due to the rise in global fuel and food prices caused by the war. “And that is likely to push an additional one million Nigerians into poverty by the end of 2022, on top of the 6 million Nigerians that were already predicted to fall into poverty this year due to the rise in prices, particularly food prices,” the report said.

The report also states that the inflationary pressures will be compounded by the fiscal pressures Nigeria will face this year because of the ballooning cost of gasoline subsidies at a time when oil production continues to decline.

