Analysts seek 6% GDP growth for Nigeria

As reactions continue to trail the Q2’22 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have said that while the 3.54 per cent GDP growth recorded for the period is “encouraging,” Nigeria requires a growth rate of at least five per cent to six per cent “to achieve more inclusive growth and get closer to its growth potential.” They also expressed worry that factors such as rising inflation and fuel subsidy payments as well as below par oil production volumes could affect GDP growth for the country this year.

They said: “From our analysis of the NBS data, Cowry believes that while the 3.54 per cent yearon- year output growth rate is encouraging, the need for Nigeria to grow at a considerably greater pace of at least five per cent to six per cent is sacrosanct to achieve more inclusive growth and get closer to its growth potential. “On the other hand, we opine that the soaring inflation, particularly in view of commodity price shocks and imported food inflation due to the Russian -Ukraine conflict, pending subsidy payments by the government, and tumbling daily oil production volumes may pose as a downside risk to growth this year.”

Further commenting on the NBS’ data, the analysts noted that although the economy grew by 3.54 per cent in real terms in Q2’22 to N17.29 trillion, rising 0.44 per cent points from 3.1 per cent in Q1’22 with growth driven by the non-oil sector, this represents a decline of 1.47 per cent points from 5.01 per cent in the corresponding period of 2021 when Nigeria recorded rapid growth following the impact of COVID-19. According to the analysts, “the growth reflects the retarded economic activity during the quarter than was witnessed in the first quarter and was largely impacted by the recent increases in fuel, food, and other commodities during the period.

In addition, power shortages, infrastructure challenges and insecurity, limited investment inflows, and business expansion further damped Nigeria’s growth prospects, further heightened by inflationary pressure in 2022.” They noted that the country “is not reaping from higher oil prices owing to high subsidy payments and lower crude oil production, which threaten government revenue and raise the need to borrow,” and that the NBS report revealed that Nigeria in Q2’22 recorded an average daily oil production of 1.43 million barrels per day (mbpd), which is lower than the daily average production of 1.61mbpd recorded in the same quarter of 2021 by 0.18 mbpd and also lower than the first quarter 2022 production volume of 1.49 mbpd by 0.06mbpd. “Given the decline in oil output in the second quarter of 2022 according to OPEC sources, the growth of the oil sector was negative mainly due to oil theft and limited investments in the oil and gas sector,” the analysts said.

In its July 2022 World Economic Outlook (WEO), the International Monetary Fund (IMF) retained Nigeria’s 3.4 per cent economic growth projection for 2022, citing the effects of high oil prices. The Fund also revised up its growth forecast for Nigeria in 2023 to 3.2 per cent from the 3.1 per cent it predicted in April. It stated: “The outlooks for countries in the Middle East and Central Asia and sub-Saharan Africa remain on average unchanged or positive, reflecting the effects of elevated fossil fuel and metal prices for some commodity-exporting countries.” Similarly, in its latest Global Economic Prospects report released in June, the World Bank, raised its 2022 growth forecast for Nigeria to 3.4 per cent from the 2.5 per cent it projected for the country in January, citing high oil prices, further recovery in agriculture and manufacturing as well as key structural reforms such as, the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...