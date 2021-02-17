Business

Analysts: South Africa may avoid foreign bond this year

Posted on

Easing bond yields, which have lowered the South Africa’s long term borrowing costs, coupled with improved tax revenues, may see the country avoid issuing a Eurobond this year, analysts have said. According to Reuters, yields on the country’s 10 and 20 year bonds, have fallen by between 30 and 50 basis points over the last month, and by about ten times that since March. Much of the country’s Covid-19 borrowing has been at the shortend of the bond curve. Falling long-term yields, and renewed demand for yield by foreign investors, may however tempt the country to lock-in lower rates now. “While the international debt market is an attractive financing option given the low rates, Treasury will be cautious of the FX risk attached to issuing foreign currency debt,” said Kirean Siney of ETM Analytics.

A handful of emerging market countries, like Egypt in Africa and Mexico in Latin America, have already issued Eurobonds in 2021. South Africa last tapped foreign markets in 2019 for $5 billion. Loans from the International Monetary Fund and other multilateral banks of around $5.5 billion along with increased local bond issuance, covered the budget shortfall last year.

A surprise jump in tax revenue could see Treasury achieve a surplus of between R45 and R100 billion, covering the 2021 budget gap, which includes a Covid-19 vaccine roll out that Treasury estimates could cost up R24 billion. “Treasury is already issuing more than R100 billion more randdenominated debt than it actually needs to fund the budget deficit,” said Nedbank’s Reezwana Sumad. “With a lower financing requirement, extra issuance carried forward into 2021/22, and already having secured R85bn in foreign loans in 2020/21, Treasury may not need to raise new foreign currency debt.” There are, however, concerns of waning local investor appetite for government debt and calls for Treasury to lower weekly auction amounts.

“We think it is too early for that,” said Vladimir Demishev, senior fixed income trader at Sova Capital. “Treasury will most likely use the opportunity to issue more.” It will be recalled that analysts at Coronation Asset Management Limited recently advised authorities in Africa’s biggest economy-Nigeria-to issue Eurobonds because, according to them, not only will the market welcome such a move at this time, but it is also a, “better way of using foreign investors to finance the public sector.” The analysts, who stated this in a report released a few days after Nigeria paid back the principal of a $500million Eurobond, pointed out that the argument against Nigeria issuing Eurobonds last year, given that their yields were higher, in dollars, than those of FGN bonds in naira was no longer valid. They also disagreed with the view, held in some quarters, which states that the recent rise in rates of Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Open Market Operation (OMO) bills could lead to an adjustment in the naira/ dollar exchange rate which would, in turn, encourage foreign investors to purchase OMO bills again.

Our Reporters

