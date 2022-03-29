Business

Analysts: Surging oil prices could spark global recession

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The already month-long Russian war in Ukraine has upended analyst outlooks of the global economy this year.

 

Forecasts quickly shifted from a robust post-COVID rebound to rising chances of a full-blown global recession due to spiking energy prices, broken supply chains, and tight global oil supplies.

 

Oilprice.com reports that economists, analysts, and famed investors say the odds of a recession have been rising, considering the runaway inflation, which the Fed and other central banks have already started to try to curb with interest rate hikes.
Despite the fact that recession is not the base-case scenario of most economists, the odds of a downturn are growing, they say, especially if more Russian energy exports come off the market in the coming weeks and months.

 

The European Union and its largest economy, Germany, have been reluctant so far to ban imports of Russian energy or impose sanctions on Russian oil and gas exports, considering that Europe depends on Russia for more than one-fourth of its oil supply and one-third of its natural gas supply.

 

The sanctions are working, and Germany will end its dependence on Russian oil and gas as quickly as it is practically possible, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in the German Parliament on Wednesday. Still, an overnight unplugging from Russian energy would mean a deep recession across all of Europe, putting entire industries in jeopardy, and allowing hundreds of thousands of job losses, he added.

 

The foreign ministers of the EU member states failed to come to an agreement about whether to punish Putin with an oil embargo earlier this week.

 

In the worst-case scenario of the Russian war in Ukraine with severe, escalating disruption with moderate policy response, and in a situation in which oil and gas exports from Russia to Europe are shut down, Brent prices would jump to $150 per barrel, analysts at McKinsey & Company said last week. In this worst-case scenario, shaken confidence and continued high prices for oil would reduce spending by consumers and businesses in the United States, and a recession would ensue, McKinsey noted.

 

“In the United States, the key issue will be how the Federal Reserve Board reacts to the impact of the spike in oil prices and to the jump in agricultural, mining, and mineral commodity prices (US natural-gas prices are largely independent of Europe),” the consultancy’s analysts wrote.

 

Should a large part of Russia’s energy exports remain off the market throughout this year, a global economic downturn seems unavoidable, Lutz Kilian and Michael D. Plante, economists from the Research Department at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, wrote in an analysis this week. The analysis also warned that this slowdown could be more protracted than the 1991 recession following the oil supply shock from Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait in 1990.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Modibo: We lack funds to run Nigeria’s apex aviation training school

Posted on Author In this interview with WOLE SHADARE,

Captain Alkali Moddibo is the Chief Executive Officer/Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (Zaria). In this interview with WOLE SHADARE, he speaks on various challenges confronting the 58-year-old flying school and solutions to reposition it as one of the best in Africa   You were appointed Rector of NCAT not too long ago, […]
Business

AIICO Insurance posts N47.2bn gross premium written

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, AIICO Insurance Plc, Babatunde Fajemirokun, has said the underwriting firm achieved a 27 per cent year-on-year growth in gross premiums written in 2020, from N37.0 billion in Q3’19 to N47.2 billion in Q3’20.   He noted that the global and local macroeconomic headwinds had continued to test the […]
Business

International Breweries reports N2.57bn loss in Q1’21

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

International Breweries Plc has reported a loss after tax of N2.578 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, from a loss of N5.645 billion reported in 2020.   Loss before tax stood at N2.561 billion for the Q1 as against loss of N7.694 billion posted in 2020.   However, revenue grew by 10.17 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica