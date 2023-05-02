Analysts Task State Govts On Improving IGR

Analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank have urged state governments to adopt measures such as broadening tax net and leveraging technology in order to boost their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

The analysts gave the advice while commenting on the latest gross monthly distribution for the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) to the three tiers of government and public agencies, which showed that the monthly payout amounted to N714.6 billion in April (from March revenue), indicating a decline of -1.1% or N8 billion from the previous payout (N722.7 billion recorded in February).

Noting that in April, the Federal Government received a total of N276.1 billion, state governments received N232.1 billion, while oil producing states received an additional N35.1 billion representing the 13 percent derivation for mineral revenue, the analysts pointed out that “underproduction in the oil sector and costly PMS subsidy payments continue to impact revenue accretion,” a development, they said, made most states’ reliance on FAAC payouts to implement their budgets unsustainable.

According to the analysts, “a small number of states, led by Lagos, can meet their obligations despite FAAC distribution levels because they collect substantial sums of internally generated revenue.

However, the reliance of most states on FAAC payouts to implement their budget seems unsustainable amid the FGN’s dwindling revenue.