Analysts: Tight liquidity hurts DMO’s bond auction

Tight system liquidity and negative real interest rates occasioned by high inflation rate negatively impacted participation at the monthly auction of FGN bonds conducted by the Debt Management Office (DMO) last week, analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank have said. The analysts, who stated this in a note, attributed the tight liquidity partly to Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s continuous use of discretionary Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) debits. Commenting on the auction, the analysts noted that the DMO offered N225 billion but raised N200.9 billion through reopenings of the 2025, 2032 and 2042 FGN bonds, stating that though the participation level was higher when compared to the auction that the agency held in July, “total subscriptions remained lower when compared with the average of the first six months of 2022.” The analysts averred that “the relatively low demand at the auction mirrors tight system liquidity. We note that market liquidity stood at a deficit of -N3.6 billion on Friday (12 August ‘22). Overnight and repo rates closed within a range of 12 per cent – 15 per cent. The tightness in system liquidity can be partly attributed to CBN’s continuous use of the discretionary Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) debits.” They also stated that “we suspect that the negative real interest rates given the elevated inflation figure has contributed to investors’ apathy towards FGN bond yields.” Noting that the latest inflation report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that July’s headline inflation increased by 104bps (when compared with the previous month) to 19.64 per cent y/y, the analysts pointed out that the average yield in the secondary market for FGN bonds is 12.7 per cent (as at 16 August ’22).

Besides, they noted that CBN’s in-house estimates suggest that inflation is likely to remain considerably high, partly due to the build-up of increased spending related to next year’s general election. The analysts, however, predicted that after raising the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) rate by 100bps from 13 per cent to 14 per cent in July, CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is likely to further hike the rate as part of measures to “help moderate worsening inflationary trend and narrow the real interest rate gap.” According to the analysts, “the DMO had set out to raise a maximum of N1.9 trillion by end -Q3 ’22. However, year-to date, it has raised N2.1 trillion exceeding its target by 12 per cent or N220 billion. Given that the debt management office is expected to offer instruments worth N221 – 240 billion through re-openings of the 13.53 per cent FGN MAR 2025, 12.50 per cent FGN APR 2032 and 13.00 per cent FGN JAN 2042 bonds in September, the DMO is likely to exceed its borrowing target for FGN bonds by end -Q3’22.

“Allowing for the smaller amounts which the FGN raises from the sale of other debt instruments such as NTBs and savings bonds, DMO is on track pro rata to meet or exceed the domestic borrowing target for the year set at N3.53 trillion.” In addition, noting that the Federal Government was unable to meet its revenue target for Jan – Apr 2022, as retained revenue stood at N1.63 trillion, compared to the prorate target of N3.32 trillion, the analysts stated that in the near term, they expect increased borrowing (via FGN bonds) to result in an uptick in yields across the curve. Specifically, they projected that mid-curve FGN bond yields will be around, “12.0 per cent – 13.5 per xent and yields at the longer-end of the curve between 13.25 per cent — 14.25 per cent over the next one month,” adding, however, that: “The level of system liquidity (impacted by items such as auctions, CRR debits/refunds, bond/NTB maturities, coupon payments and FAAC allocation) would also influence movement in yields.”

