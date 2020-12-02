Analysts to FG: Adopt proactive measures to resuscitate economy

COUNSEL

Nigeria’s economic growth had begun to slow even before Covid-19

As reactions continue to trail the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report for Q3’20, recently released by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), analysts at CSL Stockbrokers Limited have urged the Federal Government to be “proactive and strategic about policies it intends to adopt to resuscitate the economy.”

The analysts, who stated this in their reaction the GDP Q3’20 data, advised the government to support a free market-led economy as this will lead to a return of foreign direct investments into the country’s economy as well as encourage Nigerian entrepreneurs to take risk.

According to the NBS report, the economy slipped into a recession in Q3’20, as it contracted by 3.62 per cent, having recorded 6.10 per cent negative growth in Q2’20.

The CSL analysts noted that even before the Covid-19 crisis, the country’s economic growth had begun to slow with Q1 2020 GDP growth of 1.87 per cent trailing prior five-quarter average of 2.29 per cent (excluding Q1’20).

“The economy has largely survived on an oil-led recovery which we consider cyclical with other core sectors lagging and reeling from the fallout of the

impacts of the 2016/17 recession. In our view, the government needs to be proactive and strategic about policies it intends to adopt to resuscitate the economy.

“The focus on social welfare, fiat-led interventions in agriculture, emphasis on infrastructure development and advocacy for local manufacturing is reminiscent of prior strategies that can’t be really be considered successful,” they stated.

They further said: “In our opinion, the economy is in dire need of influx of investments and adequate skill pool to spearhead resource allocation, which we believe can be provided by the private sector. Thus, the public sector should in our view invest in tackling structural issues around ease of business operations (borrowing costs, regulatory & licensing bureacracies/inconsistencies, public agency corruption & FX policies etc.) as well as strengthening regulatory & legal frameworks while the private sector drives the investments for accelerated growth in manufacturing, infrastructural development, agriculture and other core sectors.

“In our view, supporting a free market-led economy (given the more organised nature of the private sector than the public sector) would see a return of foreign direct investments into the Nigerian economy while local entrepreneurs would be motivated to take more risks to develop businesses. The outlook for oil prices remain weak and production levels may remain below historical levels as OPEC attempts to keep price stable. Thus, the possibility of a cyclical recovery is limited, only proactive measures to correct long term structural issues would restore the economy on the path of accelerated inclusive growth.”

Like this: Like Loading...