Analysts: Tough economy aids Nigeria’s cryptocurrency boom

Citing the recent announcement by Paxful, a leading peer-to-peer exchange platform, that despite the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) barring of deposit money banks and other financial institutions from crypto-related transactions, Nigeria is now its largest market, analysts at United Capital Research have attributed the development to the economic challenges facing country.

In a report obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, the analysts predicted that given the rapid adoption of digital technology across the world, more Nigerians were likely to embrace cryptocurrency transactions in the coming years. The analysts stated: “Recently, the central bank prohibited deposit money banks and other financial institutions from crypto-related transactions and ordered banks to shut down accounts associated with cryptocurrencies.

The above regardless, the fast-rising number of crypto transactions in Nigeria has persisted. “Expectedly, Nigerians continued to transact in cryptocurrencies despite the apex bank pronouncement, doubling down on peer-to-peer transactions, where users simply bypass financial intermediaries and connect directly to each other, usually through an exchange platform. “For instance, Paxful, a leading peer-to-peer exchange platform, recently announced that Nigeria is now its largest market with a total traded volume of $1.5 billion to date.

“In our view, economic realities in Nigeria set the stage for a myriad of use cases for crypto. Over the last five years, the country has been hit by two recessions, a string of currency devaluations and severe dollar shortages, which continues to hurt trade, pressure general price level and weaken per capita income, rendering cryptocurrencies, highrisk digital assets with huge upside potential, appealing.

