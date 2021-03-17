News Top Stories

Analysts: Upward trend to persist as inflation hits 17.3%

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem and Abdulwahab isa Comment(0)

Financial analysts expect Nigeria’s inflation to rise further in the foreseeable future, as the February 2021 Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released yesterday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that prices rose to a four-year peak of 17.33 per cent. According to the report, higher prices of staple food items, such as bread, cereals, potatoes, yam tubers, meat, fruits and vegetable pushed up inflation to 17.33 per cent in February, from January’s figure of 16.47 per cent.

Specifically, the report showed that food inflation stood at 21.79 per cent in February- the highest point since the 2009 data series began-compared to 20.57 per cent recorded in January. Commenting on the NBS report, MD/CEO at BIC Consultancy Services, Dr. Boniface Chizea, predicted that inflation was likely to maintain its upward trajectory for the foreseeable future.

He said: “There is so much liquidity being injected into the economy by way of palliatives, which really is quantitative easing. But gradually, I understand that returns on fixed income securities are gradually increasing. If that continues, it would imply that the authorities are now also attempting to mop up excess liquidity to maintain stable macro economy. That should be one sure measure to cage inflationary spiral.” Similarly, a former President of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Dr. Sam Nzekwe, said that inflation would maintain its upward trend if sectors, such as agriculture and manufacturing, continue to grapple with the kind of challenges they are facing currently. “The country is not producing enough. Agriculture, which is one of the key sectors responsible for Nigeria’s exit from recession, is facing so many challenges.

Farmers are not able to go to their farms because of the security crisis in the country. Manufacturers are struggling with poor infrastructure as well as foreign exchange issues because as long as the naira continues to weaken against the dollar, prices will keep rising,” he said. Also, in his reaction, a lecturer at the Nasarawa State University, Professor Uche Uwaleke, urged the monetary and fiscal authorities to work in unison to curb inflation. “The economy is battling with cost push inflation emanating from high transport and energy costs, insecurity and high exchange rate. Insecurity aggregates the situation via food supply shortages.

Monetary and fiscal policies should synchronise to address these challenges, including ramping up agricultural output,” he said. A breakdown of the NBS’ CPI data shows that urban inflation rate increased by 17.92 per cent (year-on-year) in February 2021 from 17.03 per cent recorded in January 2021, while the rural inflation rate increased by 16.77 per cent in February 2021 from 15.92 per cent in January 2021.

“On month-on-month basis, the headline index increased by 1.54 per cent in February 2021, this is 0.05 per cent rate higher than the rate recorded in January 2021 (1.49 per cent). The percentage change in the average composite CPI for the 12-month period ending February 2021 over the average of the CPI for the previous 12-month period was 14.05 per cent, showing 0.43 per cent point from 13.62 per cent recorded in January 2021.

“On a month-on-month basis, the urban index rose by 1.58 per cent in February 2021, up by 0.06 the rate recorded in January 2021, while the rural index also rose by 1.50 per cent in February 2021, up by 0.04 the rate that was recorded in January 2021 (1.46) per cent. “The corresponding 12-month year-on-year average percentage change for the urban index is 14.66 per cent in February 2021. This is higher than 14.23 per cent reported in January 2021, while the corresponding rural inflation rate in February 2021 is 13.48 per cent compared to 13.04 per cent recorded in January 2021,” it said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Tony Elumelu Foundation: We’ll empower African entrepreneurs

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) has reiterated its commitment to continue to empower entrepreneurs across the continent. Chief Executive Officer of TEF, Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu, who gave the assurance at a virtual press conference to herald the opening for entries for the 2021 edition of the Foundation’s programme for African entrepreneurs last Friday, disclosed that even […]
News

Edo 2020: We’re sure of victory, Obaseki assures as PDP rounds off campaign

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…promises to end godfatherism …vote, stay, protect your mandate, Obi, Tambuwal,Okowa, Wike, others urge Edo electorate The Edo State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 19 governorship election, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday declared that with the support of Edo people and endorsements by over 100 groups in the state, he […]
News

Ekiti PDP suspends member for accepting Fayemi’s appointment

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended one of its members, Mr Badejo Anifowose, on alleged antiparty activities and gross misconduct.   Anifowose, according to the party, was suspended for accepting a political appointment from the ruling All progressive Congress APC in the state.   The PDP in a press […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica