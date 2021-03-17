Analysts: Upward trend to persist as inflation hits 17.3%

Financial analysts expect Nigeria’s inflation to rise further in the foreseeable future, as the February 2021 Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released yesterday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that prices rose to a four-year peak of 17.33 per cent. According to the report, higher prices of staple food items, such as bread, cereals, potatoes, yam tubers, meat, fruits and vegetable pushed up inflation to 17.33 per cent in February, from January’s figure of 16.47 per cent.

Specifically, the report showed that food inflation stood at 21.79 per cent in February- the highest point since the 2009 data series began-compared to 20.57 per cent recorded in January. Commenting on the NBS report, MD/CEO at BIC Consultancy Services, Dr. Boniface Chizea, predicted that inflation was likely to maintain its upward trajectory for the foreseeable future.

He said: “There is so much liquidity being injected into the economy by way of palliatives, which really is quantitative easing. But gradually, I understand that returns on fixed income securities are gradually increasing. If that continues, it would imply that the authorities are now also attempting to mop up excess liquidity to maintain stable macro economy. That should be one sure measure to cage inflationary spiral.” Similarly, a former President of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Dr. Sam Nzekwe, said that inflation would maintain its upward trend if sectors, such as agriculture and manufacturing, continue to grapple with the kind of challenges they are facing currently. “The country is not producing enough. Agriculture, which is one of the key sectors responsible for Nigeria’s exit from recession, is facing so many challenges.

Farmers are not able to go to their farms because of the security crisis in the country. Manufacturers are struggling with poor infrastructure as well as foreign exchange issues because as long as the naira continues to weaken against the dollar, prices will keep rising,” he said. Also, in his reaction, a lecturer at the Nasarawa State University, Professor Uche Uwaleke, urged the monetary and fiscal authorities to work in unison to curb inflation. “The economy is battling with cost push inflation emanating from high transport and energy costs, insecurity and high exchange rate. Insecurity aggregates the situation via food supply shortages.

Monetary and fiscal policies should synchronise to address these challenges, including ramping up agricultural output,” he said. A breakdown of the NBS’ CPI data shows that urban inflation rate increased by 17.92 per cent (year-on-year) in February 2021 from 17.03 per cent recorded in January 2021, while the rural inflation rate increased by 16.77 per cent in February 2021 from 15.92 per cent in January 2021.

“On month-on-month basis, the headline index increased by 1.54 per cent in February 2021, this is 0.05 per cent rate higher than the rate recorded in January 2021 (1.49 per cent). The percentage change in the average composite CPI for the 12-month period ending February 2021 over the average of the CPI for the previous 12-month period was 14.05 per cent, showing 0.43 per cent point from 13.62 per cent recorded in January 2021.

“On a month-on-month basis, the urban index rose by 1.58 per cent in February 2021, up by 0.06 the rate recorded in January 2021, while the rural index also rose by 1.50 per cent in February 2021, up by 0.04 the rate that was recorded in January 2021 (1.46) per cent. “The corresponding 12-month year-on-year average percentage change for the urban index is 14.66 per cent in February 2021. This is higher than 14.23 per cent reported in January 2021, while the corresponding rural inflation rate in February 2021 is 13.48 per cent compared to 13.04 per cent recorded in January 2021,” it said.

