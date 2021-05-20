News

Analysts worry over Nigeria’s debt sustainability

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Citing Nigeria’s perilous debt service cost to revenue ratio, which, according to them, averaged about 80 per cent in 2020, analysts at United Capital Research have expressed concern over sustainability of the country’s debt. Reacting to President Muhammadu Buhari’s submission of a request for the approval of additional N2.3 trillion ($6.2 billion) external debt to the Senate on Tuesday, the analysts, in a note obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, argued that while deficit spending is a critical fiscal policy tool to drive economic recovery, the Federal Government could no longer afford to ignore the associated debt sustainability risk. The analysts stated: “Last year, the Federal Government relied heavily on a slew of borrowings, largely from multilateral organisations such as the IMF, World Bank and AfDB. “The huge reliance on the debt market was necessitated by shocks to revenue generation. Similarly, the FG appears to be leaning heavily towards the external debt market in 2021, to spend its way out of the economic slowdown. However, the concern remains Nigeria’s rising debt sustainability risk. “At the end of 2020, Nigeria’s total debt stock (national & sub-national) stood at N32.9 trillion (or $86.8 billion). Government has historically justified its rising debt profile by the compliant debt-to-GDP ratio of less than 30.0 per cent. “However, we reiterate our position that the FG’s debt service cost as a percentage of revenue is a fairer reflection of the country’s debt sustainability position. This is because a huge proportion of nominal GDP does not contribute to government’s ability to repay its obligations.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Oyetola sues for religious tolerance as he receives award

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday admonished the leaders of the various religions to continue to work together for the overall development of the state.   Governor Oyetola gave the admonition at a oneday special conference and prayers for the government and people of the state.   The theme of the programme, which was […]
News Top Stories

Edo guber poll: Obaseki survives, floors APC

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta Benin City

    Against all odds, Governor Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki has been declared winner of the highly contested governorship election held on Saturday across the 192 wards and 18 Local Government Areas of Edo State.   Obaseki, the standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), emerged victorious after he scored 307,955 votes to beat his […]
News

Plateau group urges Lalong to direct testing of civil servants, others

Posted on Author  Musa Pam Jos

A socio-cultural group known as Plateau Our Heritage, (POH), yesterday called on Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State to take proactive steps at stemming Covid-19 in the state by initiating further testing of civil servants; including members of groups and associations not limited to the NURTW, markerts and traders unions who are considered vulnerable because […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica