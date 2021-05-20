Analysts worry over Nigeria’s debt sustainability

Citing Nigeria’s perilous debt service cost to revenue ratio, which, according to them, averaged about 80 per cent in 2020, analysts at United Capital Research have expressed concern over sustainability of the country’s debt. Reacting to President Muhammadu Buhari’s submission of a request for the approval of additional N2.3 trillion ($6.2 billion) external debt to the Senate on Tuesday, the analysts, in a note obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, argued that while deficit spending is a critical fiscal policy tool to drive economic recovery, the Federal Government could no longer afford to ignore the associated debt sustainability risk. The analysts stated: “Last year, the Federal Government relied heavily on a slew of borrowings, largely from multilateral organisations such as the IMF, World Bank and AfDB. “The huge reliance on the debt market was necessitated by shocks to revenue generation. Similarly, the FG appears to be leaning heavily towards the external debt market in 2021, to spend its way out of the economic slowdown. However, the concern remains Nigeria’s rising debt sustainability risk. “At the end of 2020, Nigeria’s total debt stock (national & sub-national) stood at N32.9 trillion (or $86.8 billion). Government has historically justified its rising debt profile by the compliant debt-to-GDP ratio of less than 30.0 per cent. “However, we reiterate our position that the FG’s debt service cost as a percentage of revenue is a fairer reflection of the country’s debt sustainability position. This is because a huge proportion of nominal GDP does not contribute to government’s ability to repay its obligations.
