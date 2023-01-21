Anambra: 17 injured, 9 raped as robbers raid UNIZIK hostels

About 17 students sustained various degrees of injuries while about nine female students were raped at the early hours of Friday when a gang of suspected armed robbers raided over 30 off campus hostels of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State capital city. The robbers, who were estimated to be about 20 in number had stormed the Ifite Road, Awka where the hostels are located, shooting sporadically and robbing from room to room. This incident was said to have occurred about 12.30 midnight on Thursday lasting for about three hours unchallenged. A student of the university, who would not want her name mentioned, told reporters that the robbers were heavily armed with guns, axes and machetes, going from room to room raping female students and robbing them of their phones, ipads and money. “We were at the hostel when we had gunshots that lasted for about 10 minutes and we ran for our lives be cause they have not gotten to our own hostel, we hid at the back of some shops in the area,” she narrated. Adding that; “Then we heard loud noise of female students shouting for help but nobody could summon the courage to stop them because they were well armed. Those that attempted to resist were beaten blue and black and many people got injured but I cannot say the number of people affected. “One of the female students that was raped is a virgin and they raped her twice and we are holding her because she wanted to commit suicide” The student further narrated that; “The number of hostels in Ifite-Awka is about 300, including upstairs and bungalows but from what we got after the incident more than 17 students were injured and the number of those raped may be nine or 10 or even 12.’’ According to the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident; “Our men on getting wind of the information got to Ifite-Awka and was able to battle the criminals.” But the police did not disclose how many people were arrested, as according to him, making it public would interrupt investigations.

