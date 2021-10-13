News

Anambra 2021: 5 Obiano SSAs, hundreds of others decamp to PDP, endorse Valentine Ozigbo

Posted on

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gained more ground Wednesday ahead of the November 6 election after hundreds of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) members in Anambra State decamped to the PDP, declaring support for the party’s governorship candidate, Valentine Ozigbo.

The APGA members, led by the Anambra State Youth Leader, Comrade Eziokwu Magnus, were welcomed to the PDP by Mr Valentine Ozigbo, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, and Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, the Chairman of the PDP in Anambra State, the Deputy Governorship Candidate, Mrs Azuka Enemo, and several PDP leaders at a ceremony held at the Delta State Government House in Asaba on Tuesday.

Comrade Magnus joined the PDP along with several serving members of the Governor Willie Obiano-led government, including Hon Abuchi Egboo, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) Environment; Barr Eziafa Charisma, a Special Assistant on Legal Matters; Emeka Nwabunwane, Deputy Chairman of Dunukofia and SSA on Community Liaison; Engr Ibik Kelvin, the SSA to the Governor on Works; Uzuegbunnam Chike, an APGA Zonal Youth Leader in Anambra Central; several special assistants, councillors and local government youth leaders.

In a brief welcome speech, Ozigbo hailed the new entrants for their courage to take a stand for what is right for Anambra by rejecting a failed government and party when the state needs them to stand up and be heard the most. The respected business mogul further explained that their decision is significant as it is evidence of the prevalent sentiments of the majority of Ndi Anambra.

Our Reporters

