Anambra 2021: Aggrieved PDP aspirants absent at Ozigbo’s peace meeting

The PDP reconciliation meeting organised at the insistence of the embattled PDP party candidate in the November 6, governorship election in Anambra State, Dr. Valentine Ozigbo, may have suffered a major setback as none of the aggrieved aspirants was present.

 

The peace meeting Sat-urday Telegraph gathered was organised by the stakeholders to broker peace among the aggrieved members of the party.

 

Among those absente are Senator Uche Ekwunife, Dr. Godwin Maduka, Chief Godwin Ezeemo, Dr. Ugochukwu Uba, Chief Chuma Nzeribe, Hon Chris Azubogu, Hon Emeka Etiaba, and Chief Obiora Okonkwo, who is now in Zenith Labour party among others.

 

In his opening remarks, Ozigbo said the essence of the meeting was to thank all party members for their understanding and support.

 

He however didn’t explain why the aspirants were absolutely absent at the peace meeting. It will be recalled that there have been several litigations and judgements arising from the PDP primaries held recently in the State.

