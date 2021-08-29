Anambra 2021: Andy Uba/Okonkwo scramble for PDP/APGA chieftains

•Ozigbo: PDP still intact •Nobody would leave

APGA for parties on paper, says State govt

Senator Andy Uba and Obiora Okonkwo’s fortunes blossomed over last week following the defection of 11 top chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) including some gubernatorial aspirants of the party to both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

It was gathered that Uba had commenced the poaching into the strongholds of the PDP and capitalizing on the lingering crisis that erupted after the party primary election.

Confirming the moves to close ranks with the ZLP, the Publicity Secretary of ZLP Comrade Adams Ofomata, said that this was in line with the agreement of both members of the PDP and APGA to support the candidacy of Chief Obiora Okonkwo.

He explained that already, Okonkwo has concluded arrangements to welcome the defectors to his party, adding that the campaign organization has put in place structures to give them soft landing along with their supporters.

Top on the list of defectors to APC are the incumbent senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Princess Stella Odua; incumbent member representing Nnewi Federal Constituency, Chief Chris Azubogu and former Director General, Andy Uba campaign organization in 2007 and former South East Zonal Chairman of the PDP, Chief Okey Ezenwa.

Similarly, two more aspirants of the PDP are currently holding talks with Andy Uba and top chieftains of the APC on the Senatorial ticket of the APC in 2023. Confirming this development, a former chairman of Awka North Local Government Area and a director in the Andy Uba Campaign Organization, Chief Dennis Ngene, said that by next week, Uba would commence intensive campaign, adding that the ranks of the PDP has been broken by the mass defection of top PDP chieftains.

He said: “As I speak to you, the PDP rank has been broken by this defection because these are people Senator Andy Uba made when he was working for former President Olusegun Obasanjo and this is reward time.

“You only heard about Senator Stella Odua and Senator Joy Emordi but you don’t know about Chris Azubogu, who contested for the PDP gubernatorial ticket as well as big politicians like Okey Ezenwa, Chief Mike Nwakalo, a strong PDP leader in Anambra North senatorial district, who has been financing the PDP since inception in 1999.”

He describe Oduah as a woman politician with foresight, adding that two more aspirants of the PDP are holding talks with the leadership of the APC on the modalities for their defection to the party.

“These are people he made, including the APGA candidate, Prof Charles Soludo, because he made Soludo the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN as well as Okonjo Iweala and Oby Ezekwesili.”

Reacting to this development, Mr Emeka Onyia, who is the media aide to Chris Azubogu, said that the picture was not clear yet but was quick to add that it was very likely and highly possible.

Onyia, however, said that Azubogu was not negotiating for the Anambra South Senatorial ticket of APC in 2023, noting that it was too early to begin to make projections.

But the PDP candidate, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, said that the party was intact, adding that the party was together, noting that Anambra electorate know what they want and that the masses would decide in November.

But the Special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano on Political Matters, Bar Ifeatu Obiokoye, contended that there is no defection of APGA members to APC and ZLP, adding that there is no way a member of a ruling party, which has strong chances of winning the election would decamp to a party like Zenith Labour Party, which he said

