Anambra 2021: APGA aspirants set to join Soludo

Apprehension is what can best describe the mood in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) camp, ahead of the 2021 governorship election in Anambra State, as the party stands the risk of going into extinction if it fails to win the November 6 election.

APGA has been in charge of the Government House, Awka in the last 16 years, having won the last four governorship elections of the state but has not produced another governor in another state.

Already, party stakeholders and some aspirants have commenced the tour of the 21 local government areas and holding meetings towards collapsing their structures into that of Prof. Charles Soludo Campaign Organisation.

According to them, Soludo is the only candidate who can save the party from going into extinction. Consequent upon this, party faithful insist that for the party not to go into oblivion, it must produce a gubernatorial candidate that needs no introduction to the people, also one that has the capacity to win the election. Hence, the decision to endorse the candidacy of Soludo.

Currently, eight aspirants have indicated their interest in the ticket of the party and among them is the former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo who many see as the “anointed” one.

But the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Bar Ifeatu Obiokoye, brushed aside extinction fears, insisting that the party has already hit the ground running in the build up to the election.

Speaking with Sunday Telegraph, he said: “Whoever tells you that the party will go into extinction after the November election is living in a fool’s paradise and make no mistake about it, the party is more poised than ever to remain in office at the Government House, Awka.

“A party which has four seats at the National Assembly and more than ninety per cent of the seats in the Anambra State Assembly and even in some other states of the federation cannot go into extinction.

“The government of Governor Willie Obiano has remained a model in the South East if not in the entire country for infrastructural development and prompt payment of workers’ salary and effective provision of social security, cannot lose the election and one wonders which of the parties in Anambra State would beat us in November.

“These are the activities of the fifth columnist whose stock in trade is mischief and making malicious and undiginifying statements to overheat the polity.”

The member representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe, also dismissed claims that the party will soon fizzle out.

He said: “Some people must be dreaming and I advise them to wake up and see the light. APGA is not just a party but a mass movement of progressive Igbo people and you should know that the party was formed when it became obvious that the then Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Nigerian People’s Party (ANPP) could not nominate a South Easterner as their Presidential candidate and the spirit of ‘be your brother’s keeper’ has remained in the party.

“For us in the party, we have all it takes to return to the Government House Awka and the issue of extinction is not in the picture and will never be.

“At the end, you will discover that those other political parties you think will win the election have perpetual crisis which will even affect the primaries of those parties and you will see them running back to APGA on protest.”

Anambra South Senatorial District Chairman of the party, Chief Titus Anigbogu, told Sunday Telegraph that the party has also set plans in motion to capture three more states in the country, contending that the Anambra State election will be the spring board towards achieving that.

He said: “Extinction is not in our dictionary and cannot be. When we are talking about getting three more states and you are talking about extinction. Who is the candidate in other parties that can upstage APGA?”

Also weighing in, Chief Jude Emecheta, coordinator of one of the Soludo Support Groups, who confirmed the planned defection of aspirants, said that they are aware of the horsetrading currently going on.

“It is not a surprise that some aspirants have this agenda of collapsing their structures into that of Prof Charles Soludo and they are welcome to our fold. With such a development, how will the party go into extinction?”

