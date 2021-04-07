Anambra 2021: APGA to hold two parallel guber primaries, says National Chair

Ahead of the November 2021 governorship election in Anambra state, facts have emerged that the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state will be conducting two parallel governorship primaries.

This was disclosed by the National Chairman of the party, Chief Edozie Njoku, who had been in a running battle with the outgoing Chairman of the party, Chief Victor Oye following Njoku’s emergence as Chairman at the National Convention of the party held on May 31, 2019 in Owerri, Imo State.

Njoku, who noted that the people that led the party to its ruins cannot lead it to its rebirth, said that many patriots are successfully working to re-position the party for greater public good.

The party chairman informed newmen that following his emergence, Victor Oye filed a suit against him and the litigations have lingered till date. He added, however, that because of the pending suit that will put a judicial seal on his chairmanship, Oye is still parading himself as Chairman of the party.

Njoku noted that he is a product of the constitution of the party, while Oye is a product of the Anambra State Government House, he, however, stressed that the success of APGA in the Anambra governorship election remains the most paramount considerations for the party now.

