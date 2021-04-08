Anambra 2021: APGA to hold two parallel guber primaries, says National Chairman

Ahead of the November 2021 governorship election in Anambra State, facts have emerged that the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state will be conducting two parallel governorship primaries in the state. This was disclosed by the National Chairman of the party, Chief Edozie Njoku who had been in a running battle with the outgoing Chairman of the party, Chief Victor Oye following Njoku’s emergence as Chairman at the National Convention of the party held on the 31st of May 2019 in Owerri, Imo State.

Njoku, who noted that the people that led the party to its ruins cannot lead it to its rebirth, said that many patriots are successfully working to re-position the party for greater public good. The party chairman informed newsmen that following his emergence, Victor Oye filed a suit against him and the litigations have lingered till date. He added, however, that because of the pending suit that will put a judicial seal on his chairmanship, Oye is still parading himself as chairman of the party. Njoku noted that he is a product of the constitution of the party, while Oye is a product of the Anambra State Government House.

He, however, stressed that the success of APGA in the Anambra governorship election remains the most paramount considerations to the party now. He said: “Now the Anambra governorship election is around the corner and governorship aspirants are at a crossroads not being sure where to stand, we must ensure the governorship seat does not slip from APGA.

“Our timetable for the governorship primaries in Anambra is already prepared and ready, and because I seek the interest of the party; my advice to Oye is to also organize his own governorship primaries and produce his candidate while we produce our own candidate. This is so, that if the court rules in my favour or in his favour in the pending matter, APGA will have a candidate to present for the election either way.

But I can assure you that as for the national leadership of APGA, Victor Oye is gone for good. Members of the party rejected him in 2019 as he could not secure up to five percent of the positions in our 2019 congresses that led up to our National Convention.

That was a revolt for the atrocities they committed during the 2019 party primaries in Imo and other places.” As for the survival of APGA, Njoku said, “APGA never dies. APGA is in the bone marrows of Ndigbo, it is the only political platform that will accommodate and give the Igbo man his pride of place. Rather than standing aloof, Igbos must join in the effort to repair and reposition APGA and make it a people-centred political party. “I can assure you, no matter what has been damaged; we shall put our house in order. We are building for the future and we shall fully recover our party and take it beyond the reach of the people who tried to destroy it.”

Like this: Like Loading...