Anambra 2021: Dangerous temptations Ndi-Anambra must resist

On 18 November, Anambra Governor, Willie Obiano having nearly exhausted the two terms pursuant to Section 182(1) [b] of the 1999 Constitution, Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, will be getting set to transfer the baton. In fact, it could be argued that Anambra has had the most proficient administrations from the era of Dr. Chris Ngige who single handily pulled down ‘godfatherism’ after things fell apart between him and his PDP godfathers.

It was a tough ‘do-or-die’ battle between Ngige and then President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo for control of state power. No doubt, by 1999 Constitution, all the candidates for the Anambra poll are prima facie qualified having attained the mandatory age of 35years as stipulated, however, looking at the interest of the state, majority may not satisfactorily fly the kite. The interest of the state should override personal interests.

To sustain the enviable progresses recorded over the years should be utmost priority of Ndi- Anambra. Of course, the candidates’ profiles indicate they have individually recorded significant accomplishments in their respective vocations. This is commendable. Almost every one of them can lead organisations, however, on different heights.

The ‘Light of the Nation’ as ‘baptized’ with its enviable accomplishments has set a stan-dard that must be sustained. Most states in the country particularly in the South East are looking up to Anambra as a pacesetter on account of good leadership it has consecutively maintained. In other words, Ndi-Anambra must resist egocentrism and extreme political intrigues at this time. Ndi-Anambra should endorse a candidate with proven managerial capability – managed capital and human resources credibly with economic growth and contemporary innovations. Nothing beats administrative experience.

Short-and long-term economic development cannot be gathered by embryonic struggles. Looking at the aspirants, one undeniable fact is that each of them has excelled one way or the other. Particularly, none is lacking in terms of having deep pockets which is also important. In fact, all of them are philanthropists with many chieftaincy titles. Some have supported less-privileged in society. Some have supported communities with funds and social amenities.

Some have supported churches. These good gestures must be appreciated irrespective of motives. Concerning private enterprises, they have chains of businesses running to their credits. That is to say that the ‘Light of the Nation’ is, no doubt, endowed with abundant human resources.

Umegboro, LLB, ACI Arb is a public affairs analyst and social crusader

