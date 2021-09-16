Anambra 2021: Diaspora group sets benchmark for next governor

Ahead of the November 2021 Anambra State governorship election, Diaspora Igbo group, Anambra State Association World-Wide (ASA-World), has set the benchmark any political aspirant must meet to be elected as the next governor of the state.

Insisting that Anambra State was not for sale to the highest bidder, the Chairman/ Medical Director, Anambra State Association World-Wide, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, in a virtual world press conference, said the next executive governor must be elected by the people of Anambra State through free, fair, transparent and accountable outing by the people.

“All actions and attitudes associated with democratic governance and social participation in election or otherwise any other civil liberty associated matters in Anambra,” he said, must originate from the citizenry of Anambra State either from home or from abroad. We will not tolerate individuals from other states or an invisible hand that may wish to impose a sycophant on Anambrarians, Anakwenze noted. According to him, “The next Executive Governor of Anambra State must have clarity of purpose, must be animmovableforcetoreckon with and must understand that as the governor of the gateway to Igboland, that his position should add value to the South-South, South-East corridor’s dialogues on the direction of the current situation in Nigeria. “In other words, the next governor must be conscripted to work in concert with the South-South, South-East governors and the Federal Government of the day in synergy, as a strategy in developing the South-South, South- East geo-political and socio-economic identity,” Anakwenze who had been in the forefront for a better Anambra State said.

