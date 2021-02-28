News Top Stories

Anambra 2021: Disqualification fever grips aspirants

Posted on Author OKEY MADUFORO AWKA Comment(0)

Apprehension can best describe the mood among some aspirants across the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the July primary elections in Anambra State.

 

This is coming as Dr Wilson Udeh, an aspirant of the PDP, donated a total of 21 Sienna buses to the party yesterday. It was reliably learnt that some aspirants in the two Political parties have been sponsoring some stakeholders and party officials to disqualify some fellow aspirants on unsubstantiated allegation of being engaged anti – party activities.

 

According to the source those aspirants sponsoring the moves are old and founding members of the party who are uncomfortable with the rising profile of the new members.

 

But when contacted the state party chairmen of the two parties dismissed the claims contending that no amount of pressure can stop them from conducting free, fair and credible primary elections in their party.

 

According to the Publicity Secretary of APC, who spoke for the Chairman Mr Okelo Madukife , the story is unfounded and cannot stop the conduct of a free fair and credible primary elections in our party.

 

Director General, PDP New Media, Mr. Tony Ezike described the party chairman Ndubuisi Nwobu as a man of his words contending that there is no such thing as disqualification of aspirants. Dr Wilson Udeh lawyer, handed the 21 vehicles to Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu and members of the State Executive Council at the party Secretariat in Awka.

 

He said the vehicles were to facilitate the movement of the party to the nooks and crannies to mobilise the people of Anambra ahead the election. He promised to continue to provide logistic support for the party that would be needed to prosecute and ensure victory for PDP.

 

Udeh also used the occasion to inform the party of his intention to contest for the ticket of the party and promised to help PDP achieve victory in the governorship election. He said he was in the race to Anambra Government House to make the people of the state ‘smile again’.

 

In his response, Nwobu thanked the benefactor for donating the vehicles and assured that they would be used for the purpose they were meant for. He said the party had been receiving donations of vehicles but that was the time PDP was getting single largest donation with 21 vehicles.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Plateau bye-election: APC’ll produce first female Senator

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Former Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Victor Lar, has disclosed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is set to produce the first female Senator from Plateau State in the October 31 bye-election. Lar, who is the campaign director general of Prof. Nora Daduut, the candidate of APC in the […]
News

Anti–Buhari comments: Ganduje sacks media aide

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Muhammad Kabir Kano Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has relieved his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Tanko-Yakasai of his appointment over his continued unguarded comments and utterances which are deemed contrary to the stand of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government which he is serving.   The state’s Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad […]
News

Aare-In-Council flays FG’s approach to security challenges

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The highest decision making organ of the office of the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Onakakanfo- In Council, has expressed concern over spate of insecurity in the country.   Rising from its quarterly meeting, the group, comprising 36 members in a communiqué signed by Atoloye Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Babajide Tanimowo, the council expressed worry that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica