Anambra 2021: Disqualification fever grips aspirants

Apprehension can best describe the mood among some aspirants across the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the July primary elections in Anambra State.

This is coming as Dr Wilson Udeh, an aspirant of the PDP, donated a total of 21 Sienna buses to the party yesterday. It was reliably learnt that some aspirants in the two Political parties have been sponsoring some stakeholders and party officials to disqualify some fellow aspirants on unsubstantiated allegation of being engaged anti – party activities.

According to the source those aspirants sponsoring the moves are old and founding members of the party who are uncomfortable with the rising profile of the new members.

But when contacted the state party chairmen of the two parties dismissed the claims contending that no amount of pressure can stop them from conducting free, fair and credible primary elections in their party.

According to the Publicity Secretary of APC, who spoke for the Chairman Mr Okelo Madukife , the story is unfounded and cannot stop the conduct of a free fair and credible primary elections in our party.

Director General, PDP New Media, Mr. Tony Ezike described the party chairman Ndubuisi Nwobu as a man of his words contending that there is no such thing as disqualification of aspirants. Dr Wilson Udeh lawyer, handed the 21 vehicles to Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu and members of the State Executive Council at the party Secretariat in Awka.

He said the vehicles were to facilitate the movement of the party to the nooks and crannies to mobilise the people of Anambra ahead the election. He promised to continue to provide logistic support for the party that would be needed to prosecute and ensure victory for PDP.

Udeh also used the occasion to inform the party of his intention to contest for the ticket of the party and promised to help PDP achieve victory in the governorship election. He said he was in the race to Anambra Government House to make the people of the state ‘smile again’.

In his response, Nwobu thanked the benefactor for donating the vehicles and assured that they would be used for the purpose they were meant for. He said the party had been receiving donations of vehicles but that was the time PDP was getting single largest donation with 21 vehicles.

