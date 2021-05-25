Anambra 2021: Ekwunife looks good for the PDP ticket

Between April 19-29, 2021, I was in Anambra on the invitation of Senator Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, (Ebube Chukwu Uzo) to witness his ‘Thank You and Declaration Tour’. Dr. Ubah is contesting for the Anambra 2021 governorship election under the platform of YPP (Young People’s Party).

The entourage toured the entire 21 LGs of the state in 10 days. At every stop he was received by an excited and mammoth crowd. I discovered that YPP is not what we think of it. The party’s spread is wide. With dint of hard work and creative politics, the ‘Prince of the Senate’ has built a formidable network of followers down to every community in Anambra State.

To spring a major surprise in the November 2021 Governorship Election, all the party needs do is to build on their already galvanised momentum and to remain focused with eyes on the ball. With good strategy and good organisation on ground the election will be theirs to win.

This, however, is not the subject of this essay, suffice to note that the potentials I saw in YPP makes Senator Ubah a force to contend with by any other candidate or party that’s gunning for the Anambra Government House. I predict a four-horse race between YPP, PDP,

APGA and APC coming a distant fourth. APGA ordinarily would have easily called the election given its 16 years consistent leadership of the state, but the APGA effect is now jaded with serial infighting tearing down the party.

The preferred candidate of the party Prof Charles Soludo has not been able to bring the warring parties together, and the bad blood between the governor and the founding members of the party not helpful either. If APGA goes into the election with its deep cracks, it will return a poor showing.

Soludo’s highest selling point is that he was a brilliant economic professor and former Governor of the Central Bank. His performance as CBN Governor is now in question.

The question on the lips of many is, who did he help as CBN governor and how did the state benefit? In a state where religion plays critical role in politics, his faith and beliefs have come into scrutiny too.

The party to beat is PDP and it parades some of Anambra’s best as aspirants. The first five contending forces in the party with good ratings are Senator Uche Ekwunife, Mr. Val Ozoigbo, Dr Godwin Maduka, Hon Chris Azubogu and Dr Obiora Okonkwo.

Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, is considered by many as an ’emergency’ politician who only surfaces during elections, otherwise he has no impact in Anambra politics. Several PDP members do not believe in him and do not think he has the capacity to win a major election if fielded as a candidate. Valentine Ozoigbo is a technocrat who is reputed to be supported by the UBA Group. It’s assumed resources will not be his problem.

This is about the first time he is venturing into partisan politics in the state. He has not carried any body’s bag, an essential pupilage in politics. So far his campaign is making some waves but not enough spark to assure victory.

If PDP truly hungry to reclaim the Anambra Government House, then they do not just need a good candidate, they need a candidate that has the capacity and with a little push to win and wrestle power from APGA. I have also followed the political trajectory of Hon Chris Azubuogu.

Azubuogu is a three-term Honourable Member of the House of Reps. He is the Chairman of Appropriation and has used the position to immensely benefit his constituency and parts of the state. He has attracted so many projects making his admirers to christen him ‘Mr. Project’. Azubuogu is cerebral.

He is prepared for the position he is vying except that he’s a colourless. He lacks the charisma to charm electorates, and may not be able to make a dent on towering influence and larger than life image of Senator Ubah who arguably dominates Nnewi politics.

Will Dr. Godwin Maduka get PDP’s ticket? If politics is a beauty contest, Maduka will win effortlessly but politics with all its intrigues is not a tea party. Dr. Maduka is a kind hearted philanthropist who has done very well for his people.

He used his personal wealth to turn around the fortunes of his sleepy community. Somehow his political fortune hasn’t lived up to its initial billing. He has not blended very well and appears disconnected with the people.

They dismiss his politics as elitist and not grassroot connected. He may end up a good governor if elected, but to be elected, he needs to be on the ballot. His chances of flying the party’s flag is doubtful given that he is also considered an outsider in PDP and Anambra politics.

Will Anambra make history with Senator Uche Ekwunife? Time will tell. So much depends on how PDP primary delegates voted. Thus far, she stands out and looks good for the ticket.

The one argument against her is that she is a woman. Anambra the say is not ready for a female governor. Whatever that means. This to me is a failed argument because what the people want is a performer and a character they can trust.

Anambra is currently represented by two female senators out of three. The two female Senators are Uche Ekwunife and Stella Oduah. They didn’t become senators because they are females but by dint of hard work. The won highly contested elections defeating highly rated men of timber and calibre to get to the Senate. Thus far, their representation in the Senate has been superlative to say the least.

So, the gender argument is weak. What the electorate want is a candidate that understands their needs; who understands their need for the kind of education that will enable them fit into the economy; who understands they need jobs when they can be employed; who understands their need to be paid living wages for work they have done and that when they retire, they will retire with respect and dignity and have their pensions paid.

Anambrarians don’t want to be spoon fed by their governor.

They want someone who will create the enabling environment for businesses to thrive. They want when they are sick to be able to get affordable treatments in the hospitals. They want peace and security.

Thus, they want to elect the candidate that understands the issues as it affects them, who can assist in resolving their issues. They are not bothered about sexist and gender politics. Like or loath her, Senator Uche Ekwunife (Iyom) has had a fascinating and impressive political career. She is a veteran of several elections and reputed to be a hard fighter. She is unequivocally the PDP candidate to beat in the primary election.

As an old workhorse she knows her route. If given the ticket she will be a force to contend with.

She has a cult like followership who trust and believe in her. She has the resources as well as the good will to prosecute a major election. I don’t think there is any aspirant within the PDP who has worked as hard as she has done, who has touched lives and invested in people as much as she has done.

I don’t think any of the aspirants have the political experience she has garnered over the years and none can boast of the ready made and intimidating political structure she has built.

If PDP intends to put on the ballot a candidate that is sure footed and courageous, then they need not look farther than Senator Ekwunife. With her, the party is sure of a candidate with the capacity to win and make history.

If she gets the ticket and goes ahead to win the general election she will be making history as the first elected female Executive Governor of a state in Nigeria

