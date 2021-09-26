Anambra 2021: Factors that’ll swing poll to any direction

Okey Maduforo The political searchlight is already on Anambra State ahead of its gubernatorial election and in the last six months, the landscape has been greeted by high powered horse-trading and in-house politicking across political parties and stakeholders in the field.

In the past, Anambra politics always adopted a style that reflects religion, zoning, party and the influence of some gladiators deciding the fate of both parties and their candidates.

Religion

The current contest has been shifted to a religious and denomination affair with the Roman Catholic Church and the Anglican Church top on the list. Before now, Christian denomination had not played much role in Anambra politics and that may be why former governor, Dr. Chukwthuemeka Ezeife from Salvation Army with scantly followers emerged as governor.

But today the tide has changed and it is an open battle between the Roman Catholic Church and the Anglican Church and this has also affected the choice of party candidates and running mates. In 2003 the PDP produced Dr. Chris Ngige, a Catholic with Dr. Okey Udeh an Anglican as running mate and same with APGA that produced Mr. Peter Obi a Catholic while his running mate Dame Virgy Etiaba was an Anglican.

This marriage of religious ecumenism in Anambra politics has become an unwritten constitution that is being followed to the letter. Today APGA has Prof Charles Soludo, a Catholic as candidate with the younger brother of Awka Anglican Arch Bishop Onyeka Ibezim as running mate.

The PDP has Mr. Valentine Ozigbo a Catholic as candidate with Mrs Azuka Enemuo an Anglican as running mate. Incidentally the APC produced Sen. Andy Uba an Anglican as candidate with Emeka Okafor a Catholic as running mate.

This is just the same with other parties and their candidates and this would certainly play a very important role in the coming election. However, the confusion here is in APGA and PDP that had two Catholics as candidates and it is not clear who the Catholic Bishops would endorse hence raising moral questions of who is more Catholic than the other?

However the candidate of APC Sen. Andy Uba may have an opportunity of emerging given the fact that he is the only Anglican from the major parties in this contest. Other parties are the African Democratic Congress (ADC) with Chief Akachukwu Nwakpu a Catholic as candidate as well as Sen Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Democratic Party (YPP) who is also a Catholic and Obiora Okonkwo an Anglican.

But the Anglican Church appears not to be playing deep into Anambra politics and should the Anglican Church and its followers chose to back one or their own Andy Uba stands the chance of emerging the winner of the election as the rest of the candidates who are Catholics would have to share the votes of the Catholic members. Sources said that such conjectures don’t always work out that way as there are other contending factors which had to do with incumbency.

Incumbency factor

Besides the former governor Chinwoke Mbadinuju who could not secure a second term ticket of the PDP, the power of incumbency has always played out in every Anambra election.

But Mr. Obi in 2010 used the power of incumbency to get a second term and the same incumbency factor brought his successor Governor Willie Obiano of APGA to power and at the moment Obiano is pulling all stops to ensure that he uses the same incumbency factor to elect Soludo as his successor. Obiano comparatively had all that it takes to ensure that his party remains in office after the November governorship election.

His candidate has the contacts and acceptability both across the political parties and being a member of the Economic Team set up by the APC government at the center he is good to go.

But this is dependent on what the PDP and APC has in their war chest which has to do with APC’s desperation to institute it’s strength in the South-East ahead of 2023 presidential election and the battle by the likes of Obi to position the party before the next general election in case the party zones its ticket to the South-East

2023 Presidency

Though the APGA appears not to be in the race for the Presidency in 2023 it also must come with a candidate. But the APC and the PDP are using the Anambra election as a dress rehearsal for the election and should any of them win the election it would use that mileage to battle for the candidacy of its party should it be zoned to the South-East. Against this backdrop,

APC which already has two states in the zone with several defectors like former and serving National Assembly members into the party would certainly fight to have an additional state like Anambra and that gives the party the much needed tonic to contact for the ticket of the party in the next general election.

Sources said that these permutations leave APGA with several obstacles to overcome in the November governorship election, and it is the incumbency factor that can stop both the APC and PDP from having their way.

However, there seems to be an understanding and political alliance between the party and the governments at the center irrespective of political parties.

During the regime of Obi, the party shared some form of alliance with the PDP and it supported the PDP during every presidential election while it had the support of the party during gubernatorial elections and under the APC, and got the nod of President Muhammadu Buhari for Obiano’s second term when APGA supported the second term bid of the President. Pundits believe that if that relationship is anything to go by the APC would prefer to have an APGA candidate instead of allowing the PDP have its way in Anambra State.

Brightening the chances of the incumbency factor is the not yet Uhuru status of Sen. Andy Uba candidacy as it is being touted that presidency has not given Uba the support to go for the election and Uba is allegedly trying to meet Buhari before taking off.

Similarly what played out in the last gubernatorial election in Anambra where Buhari did not ask the electorate to vote for Tony Nwoye at the rally in Awka is being feared may repeat itself in the November election and there are the fears of Sen. Andy Uba.

The APC leadership has refused to ask the aggrieved aspirants to withdraw their suits against the primary election and several meetings have failed to reconcile Uba with other aspirants. The party may be playing a fast one on Andy Uba by allowing him to go for the election and but abandon him to his own fate while supporting the APGA candidate who they can trust at the end of the day

.

Zoning

The issue seems to have indeed settled itself as most of the frontline candidates are from Anambra South Senatorial District as was canvassed before the primary election and it is only the likes of Obiora Okonkwo the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) that is from Anambra Central and that is a huge minus for him.

But the contest within the zone is not over yet because the South is divided into two blocks – the Old Aguata Union OAU and the Old Nnewi Block made up of Nnewi North Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Local Government areas. Aguata Union is made up of Aguata, Orumba North and Orumba South local government areas with Ihiala local government area as the battle ground.

For the candidate of the PDP Valentine Ozigbo, his running mate Azuka Enemuo from Onitsha North Local Government area of Anambra North Senatorial district has to work extra hard to win the zone of Obiano and Enemuo is a retired civil servant with not much political knowledge.

APGA candidate Prof Soludo has a great advantage in Anambra North since Obiano is from the zone and that is his strongest support base as the South where he comes from would battle themselves with candidates such Dr. Godwin Maduka of the Accord Party, Valentine Ozigbo of PDP, Sen Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Democratic Party (YDP) Akachukwu Nwakpu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Apparently, the huddle of all the candidates from Anambra South is in Ihiala Local Government area where Akachukwu Nwakpu comes from and the duo of Old Aguata Union and Old Nnewi Block has to contend with him. But the battle in the South is purely between Nnewi and Aguata and Sen Ifeanyi Ubah from Nnewi is the only strong contender from Nnewi Political Block and with the caliber of supporters from Nnewi that has the contact and logistics he stands the chance of springing surprises.

Apparently the wonderful bride is from Anambra Central District where all the candidates must strive to break the balance. To the credit of Sen Uba his running mate Mr. Emeka Okafor is from Anambra Central and a first cousin to the Minister for Labor and Employment Sen Chris Ngige. But Ngige appears to be kicking against the outcome of the primaries that produced Sen Uba and observers wonder if he can change his mind because of his cousin and former domestic assistant when he was governor.

Also Sen Ubah has an advantage in the Central since his running mate Dr. Emeka Ezeh is from the area and his uncle Prince Author Ezeh has the capacity of bankrolling him and Ubah to the government house Awka. Prince Ezeh has contributed to the success of almost every governor that has emerged in the state and he is highly respected.

The gladiators

True to history, Anambra governorship election is not won by the mere votes of the electorate but by the strength of the gladiators inherent in the Senatorial Districts and local government areas. When they meet devoid of political party affiliations they decide who goes as proven by the second term election of Governor Obiano.

When it all seemed that Obiano was losing out they met and agreed that Anambra North should complete its two tenures of eight years and that explained the secret of 21 over 21 score card. In the coming election, it is believed that the process would repeat itself and those gladiators are mere card carrying members and financiers of their parties.

In Anambra North, the likes of Chief Mike Nwakalo; Sen Emma Anosike; Hon Chinedu Odumegwu of Anambra East and West Fed Constituency, Sen Stella Odua, Sen Joy Emordi, Hon Lynda Ikpeazu; Chief Dubem Obaze and Hon. John Emeka stands as the deciders of where the voters would cast their votes. In the South, the likes of self-styled godfather Chief Chris Uba would also be a factor along with Dr. ABC Orjiakor, Chief Cletus Ibeto, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, Chief Luis Catar, Chief Olisa Metuh, Chief Cosmos Maduka, the CEO of Dizzy Oil and Gas, Sir Emeka Offor, Chief Emeka Okwuosa and Bar Alliene Onyema Same Virgy Etiaba are the gladiators to decide the position of the voters.

That of Anambra Central include Mr. Peter Obi, Sen Chris Ngige, Sen Ben Obi, Prince Arthur Ezeh, Sen Uche Ekwunife, Engr Emeka Ezeh, Charles Odinikwe and a host of others would direct the voters where to vote on that day. The church is also a major gladiator with both the Catholic and Anglican Bishops meeting with the above-mentioned politicians to strike an agreement one week to the election proper.

It is not in doubt that the powers that be at Aso Rock would not play its role which is also a major factor since it is the benefactor of these big names and should any of them go against its directive he or she loses patronage from Abuja. The Abuja factor if it is still potent would not be in favour of the PDP but between APC and APGA unless something extraordinary happens.

Parties and candidates Soludo

He is the most popular among them with a track record of achievements in the public service and in fact he is currently being branded as the chosen one. But the elites have their reservations because he cannot be controlled to dance to their whims and caprices and he knows each of them like the back of his palms.

He is seen as one that can sustain the developmental strides of the state but some politicians see him as one that will not have provisions for contingency funds for the hangers on. Being a Catholic is a plus for him and with the support of the Anglican he can pull through.

Ozigbo

Naturally, Anambra has always been a PDP state but the virus of unending crisis and several litigations have not helped matters and that has been to the advantage of APGA at every election. Ozigbo is a lamb without blemish and has no political record of stepping on anyone’s toes. He is a successful businessman and has strong contacts with those in and outside the state.

His relationship with Mr. Obi has two sides of the penny as some would work against him because of Obi while others would support him for the same reason.

Also his fellow aspirants who had dumped the party would also be one of the odds against him but the presence of Sen Uche Ekwunife as his campaign Director General is a big plus for him because Ekwunife has structure and grassroot to deliver him.

Ozigbo is also a Catholic and his running mate is from a very strong power block Onitsha which also plays a decisive role in the politics of the state. He is ranked among the best candidates for the job at the government house Awka.

Sen Ifeanyi Ubah, YPP

The senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District has paid his dues in politics haven midwifed to Transformation Agenda of Nigeria (TAN), the campaign organization of former President Good luck Jonathan.

Ubah in the last general election defeated three top gladiators of Anambra politics, Sen Andy Uba, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu and Chief Chris Uba in the Anambra South Senatorial District election.

It would be highly dangerous to underestimate Sen Ifeanyi Ubah in this election and his opponents are aware of this naked fact. However, his party is relatively new and one wonders how Ubah hopes to sail through in November.

Sen Andy Uba, APC

Though the process that produced him as candidate remains a minus for him and his fellow aspirants are not sleeping, Uba has the capacity to win the election but political watchers are apprehensive that Ubas victory in the coming election would go against the run of play.

Also the party APC is not loved in Anambra State and they see the party as anti-Igbo hence making it difficult to win. Uba needs to resolve all the challenges that have to do with the party primary election in order to avert the internal conspiracy in the party.

Even in the unlikely event of the federal might coming to muscle the process it would be met with resistance.

Nwakpu, ADC

It is not clear how he hopes to win the election and even his relationship with former President Goodluck Jonathan may not help him. However should the three front line candidates fails to get it right Akachukwu Nwakpu may be home and dry but in Anambra South it is being canvassed that Ihala had its turn when Chinwoke Mbadinuju was governor and they insisti that Ihiala has been settled.

Okonkwo, ZLP

It has been said that Okonkwo has a problem with zoning because he is from Ogidi in Idemili North local government area of Anambra Central Senatorial District. But he has the capacity to win the election and this was made manifest when he narrowly missed the gubernatorial ticket of the PDP.

He has a chunk of PDP structure with him and that is a great advantage but his political party is yet another obstacle because Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) is known because of Obiora. Being an Anglican, he has to battle for the votes of the church with Andy Uba.

INEC and burden of an umpire

The electoral umpire has been described as the sick baby in the family and the bane of Anambra elections. Will the sensitive materials come before 9.00 am? Will the voters see their names on the registers and will the electoral body provide voter’s cards? Will the results from the polling units be intact at the collation centers?

Already it is being rumored that the results would be written and staff of a federal university in the South-East would be officials to conduct the election. Observers said this election would certainly be the turning point in history, either positively or negativity if INEC so desires

