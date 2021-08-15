News Top Stories

Anambra 2021: Godfathers offered N.5bn for LP ticket, says LP chairman

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The National Chairman of Labour Party, Barrister Julius Abure, yesterday alleged that some godfathers of Anambra politics have offered him N500million to buy-over the governorship ticket of the party.

Abure who disclosed this Saturday afternoon at the groundbreaking flag off campaign of the party in Awka the party’s ticket is not for sale, even as he urged President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on the National Assembly to ensure electronic transmission of poll results.

 

Though he fell short of naming the culprits, Abure said that at the second visit they put up all business antics to convince him that they didn’t want Engr Obiora Agbasimalo to become the next governor of Anambra State; that it was the reason for their offer, but he warned them to keep off LP as it’s not for sale at all.

 

Agbasimalo while receiving the campaign flag of the party from the National Chairman commended the mammoth enthusiastic crowd for coming willingly to identify with his Anambra Renewal Movement train.

 

He said that the journey to take over Anambra’s Agu- Awka seat of government has just begun in earnest and would not waver until victory is achieved on Nov 6,2021 poll day.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

