Politics

Anambra 2021: Group drums support for Andy Uba, APC

Anayo Ezugwu

 

Anayo Ezugwu

Ahead of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, political supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Andy Uba have urged the people of the state to guide against voting for the wrong person. The group said the most qualified among the aspiring candidates seeking to lead the state is the former lawmaker.

The group, under the aegis of Andy Uba Mandate Group (AUMG) in a press statement on Friday signed by its National Coordinator, Chris Ofoegbunam, said Uba has promised to rehabilitate and construct all the bad roads abandoned by Governor Willie Obiano if voted the next governor of the state. The group reminded the people that they have an opportunity in a couple of days to rewrite their history by coming out en-mass to vote Uba.

AUMG insisted that the former senator has the capacity and connection at all levels to transform the state.

“Sen Uba is not a media freak who runs to the media to showcase any achievement and benevolence he has extended to the people. For instance, having been invited by the President from the U.S.A where he was living at that time to serve Nigeria as the Special Assistant on Domestic Affairs, by President Olusegun Obasanjo, Ndigbo benefited from the Obasanjo lead administration through his support.

“Uba was ranked very high among his colleagues in the senate during his time as a senator. He was ranked high in terms of bills which he sponsored during his tenure and all other legislative duties and projects he carried out to the benefit of Anambra South Senatorial Zone, which he represented for eight years.”

AUMG stressed that Uba understands the peculiarities of the state.

“He knows how and what to do to get things done. His distinguished career in public service both in and outside Nigeria has shown that he is coming to lead from experience not to learn on the job.”

Reporter



