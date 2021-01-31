Anambra 2021: Group warns religious leaders against partisan politics

As different political parties and aspirants jostle to take over Anambra State Government House, Agu-Awka, a group, the Academic Frontier Initiative (AFI), has warned religious leaders against partisan politics during the gubernatorial election.

The group regretted that some religious leaders meddle into the affairs of politics, which, according to them, is a misnomer and political interference. They decried how some church leaders persuade members to vote a particular candidate because of their selfish interest.

The AFI National Coordinator, Dr. Chinedu Onyeizugbe, who made this call in an interview with journalists in Awka yesterday, described the role of religious leaders as sacrosanct in society, however, positing that the spiritual fathers should limit their participation to encouraging their members to vote according to their consciences.

The National Coordinator said: “You cannot underestimate the important role religious leaders’ play, especially in shaping thoughts. It’s actually difficult to separate politics and religion, but we can separate politics and partisan politics.

“It is sad that some of these church leaders play biased role when election is around the corner. It’s disappointing and must not be encouraged. I have seen cases where religious leaders endorsed candidates, thereby, influencing the voting pattern of their congregations.

Like this: Like Loading...