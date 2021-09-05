Anambra 2021: Impeachment looms as APC woos 12 more lawmakers

•Umeoji denies plans to join APC

The recent defection of six members of the Anambra State House of Assembly and the alleged pressure on 12 more members by some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress(APC) has created apprehension over an alleged plot to impeach Gov Willie Obiano.

But the Anambra State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr Okelo Madukife, dismissed the allegation, contending that minority will have their say while majority will have it’s way.

Okelo further contended that the APC is not after chasing the past but to build a better future for Anambra people, adding that the plot to impeach the governor was the allegations of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) who he said is afraid of the outcome of the November governoship election.

The six lawmakers are: Hon. Nonso Okafor, representing Nnewi North; Hon. Timothy Ifedioramma representing Njikoka 1; Hon. Cater D. N Umeoduagu representing Aguata 1; Hon. Lawrence Ezeudu representing Dumekofia; Hon. Arthur Chiekwu representing Idemili North and Hon. Edward Ibuzo, representing Onitsha North 2

It was gathered that the APC has already collected signatories of the 12 more lawmakers making the number 18 for the alleged impeachment.

Similarly, the Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Mr Uchenna Okafor, was said to have been approached to assist in the impeachment plot and was promised that his seat as the speaker would not be tampered with but it was not clear if he accepted the offer. When contacted, Okafor refused to comment on the defection of the lawmakers and the planned impeachment, urging this reporter to wait until September 23, when the Assembly would return vacation.

However, a member of Sen Andy Uba Campaign Organization and former Chairman, Awka North Local Government Area, Chief Dennis Ngene, described the allegation as untrue, adding that APGA as a party have been using blackmail as a tool to win the support of Anambra people ahead of the election.

Special Adviser to Gov Willie Obiano on Political matters, Ifeatu Obiokoye, a lawyer, described the impeachment plot as dead on arrival, adding that nobody can play with the sensibility of common interests of Anambra people. He further alleged that the prolonged litigations at the law court by Hon Chukwuma Umeoji were being sponsored by APC, adding that very soon, Umeoji would join the other defected lawmakers to the APC.

“There was a blanket policy that’s all of them who were there in the first time will also come back for the second term.

That is also another mark of ingratitude to the party. But I must tell you they all come from one political table. They together with Umeoji who will be joining them later are in grid, who we are bought over by Andy Uba, to cause disaffection in APGA .

Now we’ve always known that all of these other members of the House of Assembly, the six of them have been working together with Umeoji towards the same end, pretending to be propagating Umeoji’s ambition. Why really they were touting politically for Andy Uba.

It’s good that they have come out and we’re waiting for their master Umeoji to join and we throw the bottle line. When this reporter spoke with Umeoji via WhatsApp message, he denied the allegation, adding that he cannot join APC at this crucial stage . He said: “Don’t mind them.

It shows they are not serious people. At this crucial period, no serious mind will think so” Also speaking, the member representing Awka North state Constituency and member of Umeoji Campaign Organization, Mr John Nwokoye, contended that the alleged impeachment plot and defection of Umeoji were mere propaganda, insisting that he is not aware of such plans. •

